Influential Women: Annmarie Flynn, Champions Inclusive Engineering Education And Stronger Workplace Cultures

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keynote Speaker and Workforce Performance Consultant at Workforce ROI, AnnMarie Draws on More Than Three Decades in Engineering, Higher Education, and Business to Help People and Organizations ThriveNew York, New York – AnnMarie Flynn is an engineering educator, chemical engineer, and keynote speaker whose career has been dedicated to helping people succeed through inclusive education and effective leadership. She serves as a Keynote Speaker and Workforce Performance Consultant with Workforce ROI, helping engineering and manufacturing organizations build stronger workplace cultures, improve engagement, and retain top talent. Drawing on more than three decades of experience across engineering, higher education, and business, she shares practical strategies for developing high-performing teams. She was selected for the 2026 Influential Women recognition, representing New York in engineering and education.AnnMarie began her academic career in 1991 and earned her PhD from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2000. She also holds a Master of Engineering from Manhattan University, a Master of Arts from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate for HR from Cornell University. Over more than two decades in higher education, she served as a professor, department chair, and graduate program director. During that time, she developed innovative academic programs, including one of the world's first graduate programs in cosmetic engineering, and became known for creating learning environments where every student had the opportunity to thrive. Her leadership helped achieve exceptional student outcomes, including significantly increasing female representation in engineering, maintaining outstanding retention and graduation rates, and building strong partnerships between academia and industry. Alongside her academic career, AnnMarie co-owned five successful Manhattan restaurants, gaining firsthand experience in leadership, workforce development, and organizational culture.AnnMarie attributes her success to honesty, transparency, and loyalty. She has always earned trust by being authentic and treating people fairly, and while she values being knowledgeable and capable, she has never felt the need to present herself as anything other than who she is. Her goal has always been to teach and mentor as she wishes she had been taught, with integrity, respect, and care for others.She is especially passionate about encouraging more women to pursue engineering. Her advice to young women is to believe in their abilities and not let self-doubt hold them back. In her view, success in engineering does not require being the smartest person in the room, but rather curiosity, determination, and a willingness to learn. She reminds students that there are dozens of accredited engineering disciplines, encourages them to find the path that matches their interests and strengths, and stresses that perseverance matters more than perfection. She also sees an engineering degree as one of the most versatile foundations for future leadership, opening doors far beyond traditional technical careers.The values that guide AnnMarie most are honesty, transparency, loyalty, conscientiousness, responsibility, and a commitment to doing her best. She was raised to believe that hard work, humility, and integrity matter more than seeking praise, and those principles have shaped both her career and her personal life. She is convinced that the most effective educators and leaders create environments where people feel respected, included, and empowered to contribute. That conviction now informs her work with organizations and her writing, including an article drawn from her research that describes six recognizable phases of workplace mobbing and helps readers put a name to what they may have experienced.As she continues to reinvent her career, AnnMarie Flynn remains devoted to helping engineers, students, and organizations build cultures where talent is respected, and every person has the chance to succeed.Learn More about AnnMarie Flynn:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: AnnMarie Flynn, Champions Inclusive Engineering Education and Stronger Workplace Cultures News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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