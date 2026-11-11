Dallas Immigration Attorney Monica Lira-Bravo Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2027

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lira Bravo Law, PLLC, is pleased to announce that its owner and managing attorney, Monica Lira-Bravo, has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America2027 for her work in immigration law. The recognition marks her second consecutive year on the list, following her first inclusion in 2026.Best Lawyersselects attorneys through confidential peer evaluations by other lawyers in the same geographic region and practice area. Only approximately 5% of lawyers in the United States receive recognition, according to the organization. Its selection process does not accept payment for consideration or inclusion.Lira-Bravo is Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Board certification is a credential awarded by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization to attorneys who meet requirements involving legal experience, continuing education, peer evaluations and a written examination.At Lira Bravo Law, PLLC, she represents clients in family-based immigration, citizenship, removal defense and humanitarian immigration matters. Her work also includes representation in proceedings before the Dallas Immigration Court.“Immigration law affects some of the most important decisions people make for themselves and their families,” said Lira-Bravo.“Being recognized by fellow attorneys for a second consecutive year is especially meaningful. Our work is about helping families stay together and giving people clear guidance when their futures are uncertain.”In addition to her immigration practice, Lira-Bravo has also held leadership positions within the Dallas legal community. She was the founding chair of the Dallas Bar Association Immigration Law Section, previously served as president of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association and served on the State Bar of Texas District 6 Grievance Committee. Her civic involvement includes service on the Dallas College Board of Trustees, to which she was elected in 2016, and where she currently serves as board chair.Her previous honors include selection to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas from 2016 through 2021, recognition as a Rising Star in Immigration Law by Texas Super Lawyers and inclusion in the Dallas Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list in 2020. She earned her law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.Individuals seeking immigration representation can learn more about her background and the firm's services at .About Lira Bravo Law, PLLCFounded in 2011, Lira Bravo Law, PLLC, is a Dallas, Texas-based immigration law firm representing individuals, families, and businesses in U.S. immigration matters. Led by board-certified immigration attorney Monica Lira-Bravo, the firm handles family-based immigration, green cards, citizenship, deportation defense, humanitarian relief, and employment-based immigration. Its legal team includes two attorneys board certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm uses a collaborative approach to representation, with a dedicated paralegal assigned to each client's case. Lira Bravo Law maintains a 4.8-star average across more than 700 Google and Facebook reviews.

Gloria Dewar

MarketCrest LLC

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Dallas Immigration Attorney Monica Lira-Bravo Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2027 News Provided By MarketCrest LLC November 11, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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