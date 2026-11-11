K'taka BJP Hits Out At Priyank Kharge, Says RSS Won't Bow To Cong's Political Hatred

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of neglecting the state's law-and-order situation while making what he described as baseless allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a statement, Ashoka said the RSS, which has stood for national service, discipline, values and patriotism for nearly a century, cannot be intimidated by what he termed as false propaganda.

“RSS cannot be intimidated by your false propaganda. It will never bow to the political hatred of the Congress,” Ashoka said.

Addressing Priyank Kharge directly, Ashoka alleged that the Karnataka government and the Home Department had failed to address a series of serious issues, including alleged sting operations involving leaders of the ruling party, communal violence, crimes against women, the circulation of counterfeit medicines and narcotics rackets allegedly being exposed by police teams from other states.

“Despite one serious problem after another confronting the state, your incompetent government and the Home Department have no time to control them. But there is extraordinary enthusiasm when it comes to making false allegations against the RSS,” he charged.

Referring to the seizure of live cartridges in Bihar, Ashoka said an investigation into the case was underway, and those responsible should be punished. However, he questioned what he described as Kharge's haste to link the case to the RSS.

He accused the Home Minister of using a distorted, artificially generated photograph to target the entire organisation, claiming that the attempt reflected political desperation.“To speak the truth, one needs evidence. But to spread lies, it appears the Congress party only needs the propaganda machinery of its dirty tricks department,” Ashoka said.

He urged Priyank Kharge to focus on Karnataka's law-and-order situation rather than the RSS and questioned how long the Home Minister would use the organisation's name to cover up his alleged failures.

Ashoka further said the Congress should be ashamed of attempting to revisit and target the history of the RSS while failing to provide good governance in Karnataka.

Comparing the RSS to the sky, he said,“If you spit at the sky, it will only fall back on you.”

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier stirred a controversy by stating that the massive seizure of 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana has exposed a serious interstate ammunition-smuggling network. This is not an ordinary criminal case. This is a grave national security concern.

He further stated that even more disturbing are reports and photographs allegedly showing individuals implicated in the racket wearing RSS uniforms. He said, "An organisation cannot claim millions of Swayamsevaks when it suits its interests and conveniently disown individuals when serious criminal allegations emerge."

"Registration and proper membership records would strengthen accountability and make organisational associations easier to verify. The RSS demands accountability from everyone else. Why should it be exempt from the same scrutiny?" he questioned.

A complaint has been filed against Priyank Kharge at Banashankari Police Station in Bengaluru for allegedly making false statements against the RSS.