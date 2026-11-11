Former NSUI Leader Suspended From College Over Luring DU Girls To Join Nris At Music Event

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) A Delhi University student has been suspended following allegations that he allegedly offered female students money, gifts and other benefits to accompany Non-Resident Indians (NRI) to a music concert in Ahmedabad, according to purported WhatsApp conversations that have surfaced.

Khan was suspended by Ramanujan College on November 6 after a preliminary enquiry conducted by the college's Proctorial Committee into a complaint alleging that he had tried to persuade female students to travel to Ahmedabad for the concert by offering them money and other benefits.

As per the suspension order, Khan has been prohibited from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities until February 1, 2027. However, the order allows him to appear for his scheduled university examinations during this period.

In the midst of the controversy the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) distanced itself from the student, clarifying that its vice-president, Anas Khan, had already been suspended from the organisation during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for strict action against him.

According to the Delhi unit of the ABVP, the alleged WhatsApp messages contained offers of concert outings, travel arrangements and financial incentives for female freshers. The students approached reportedly included those in the 17-18 age group.

Responding to the allegations against the student, the NSUI condemned the alleged conduct but clarified that Khan had been suspended from the organisation during the DUSU elections over alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline.

The student organisation maintained that Khan was no longer associated with the NSUI when the latest allegations came to light. It also asserted that any alleged individual actions by him should not be linked to or attributed to the organisation.

NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey said the organisation had consistently upheld the dignity, safety and rights of women students. He also called for an impartial and transparent investigation into the matter, stressing that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

The ABVP, too, expressed concern over the allegations and demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound probe into the matter. It called for appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.

The ABVP also brought up the sexual harassment allegations reported in 2018 against Firoz Khan, who was then serving as the NSUI National President. Khan had subsequently resigned from the post following the controversy and an enquiry initiated by the Congress leadership.