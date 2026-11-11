Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Sonia Gandhi, Revives Maneka Gandhi's Rift With Family: 'How Convenient'

The buzz of Sonia Gandhi launching her memoir is everywhere. This piece of wordsmith-coded labour of love offers an insight into her life as a politician, mother, wife and much more. Indian readers are quite psyched to read this book based on her life, which she has written with utmost hard work. However, amid the same buzz, Kangana Ranauat took to Instagram and opened up about her narrative related to her research about the Gandhi family and drifts; she took a dig at Sonia Gandhi as well.

Kangana Takes a Dig At Sonia Gandhi

Yes, you read that right. Kangana took to Instagram and posted some stories early Tuesday morning. The actress also revisited Maneka's bitter fallout with the Gandhi family in her stories. Let us tell you that, the actor-politician, who has previously portrayed the Emergency period in her film Emergency, said she had researched Indian politics and the Gandhi family crucially for the film. Referring to the ongoing NVIDIA honey-trap controversy, Kangana drew a comparison with an incident involving what she described as a“mysterious foreign national.”

Here's What Kangana's Stories Say!

In her story, she wrote,“Every one is talking about NVIDIA honey trap controversy, for Emergency I did a lot of research on Indian politics and Gandhi family and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi Rajeev Gandhi all potential heirs to the throne killed leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi and people didn't even think there were way too many coincidences also that foreigner notoriously and openly propagated foreign agendas shed crocodile tears for terrorists, yet she managed to head the government for decades until of course 2014 happened."

On The Maneka Gandhi Drifting Apart Bits!

Kangana also targeted Sanjay Gandhi's widow Maneka Gandhi in another Instagram Story, and her exit from the Gandhi household. Kangana described Maneka as a young and vulnerable woman, deeply loved by Sanjay and asked why she was asked to leave the family house with her son after his demise.

The comments come at a time when the family's troubled relationship with Maneka has been back in the focus, after the release of Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in which she talks about the family's complicated relationship with Maneka and describes the events that eventually led to their bitter falling out.

What Has Sonia Written About Maneka?

'In her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi has detailed her relationship with Maneka Gandhi whom she refers to as“Choti Bahu”. She tells the story of Maneka's entry into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the domestic strains in their relationship and the differences that finally led to a bitter personal and political break.