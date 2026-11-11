Delhi High Court Declares Holiday On November 16 For Chhath Puja

Delhi High Court Holiday Announcement

The Delhi High Court and courts subordinate to it will remain closed on November 16, 2026, after the day was declared a holiday on account of Chhath Puja. The High Court issued a notification on Wednesday declaring Monday, November 16, as a holiday for the High Court as well as courts subordinate to it.

Schedule Changes and Compensatory Sittings

Instead of the holiday, the High Court has declared the third Saturday, November 21, 2026, as a court sitting day. The second Saturday, December 12, 2026, has also been declared a court sitting day for courts subordinate to the High Court.

Case Rescheduling Details

All cases listed before the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts on November 16 will now be taken up on Tuesday, November 17, in addition to matters already listed for that date, the notification said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra (Law & Justice) said in a post that there would now also be a holiday on November 16 at the Delhi High Court and other relevant courts for Chhath Puja.“Hail Chhathi Maiya,” Mishra said.

The notification was issued by Registrar General Reetesh Singh by order of the Court. (ANI)

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