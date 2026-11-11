Spacex Partners With Singulus Technologies For Solar Cell Production

SpaceX Expands Satellite Solar Cell Manufacturing Capabilities

SpaceX has signed a major supply contract with Germany-based SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for advanced solar cell manufacturing equipment to support the production of its Starmind satellites in Bastrop, Texas, with the planned manufacturing capacity set to scale to more than 100 GW. Singulus Technologies announced on Tuesday that it had signed a contract with SpaceX for a turnkey production line to manufacture heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. The agreement is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies under which Singulus is planning to deliver multiple additional production lines.

Production Timeline and Strategic Goals

The first production line is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2027. Production will subsequently scale to support more than 100 GW of production equipment as SpaceX accelerates satellite manufacturing at its facility in Bastrop, Texas. The partnership will involve the development of high-performance solar cells and production equipment based on technologies that have already been deployed at scale.

Mike Nicolls, Senior Vice President of Starlink at SpaceX, said, "Partnering with Singulus gives us a high-performance manufacturing path for solar cells for our Starmind satellites at our production facility in Texas. The combination of their process expertise and our long-term commitment creates a durable option for scaling solar production."

Lars Lieberwirth, Member of the Executive Board of SINGULUS, said, "Our unique platform approach, which combines wet chemistry, vacuum coating and thermal processing, is a strong differentiator in the market. The strategic partnership with SpaceX allows us to further industrialize these capabilities at a meaningful scale and solidify our position as a leading Western provider of next-generation solar cell technology."

Financial Context and Partnership Evolution

SpaceX said the agreement provides a durable option for advanced solar cell manufacturing as it accelerates the production of its Starmind satellites in Texas. The partnership between the two companies dates back to March 2026. Singulus said SpaceX provided significant funding to the German company in March 2026 and additional funding in October 2026 as part of a recently announced subordinated secured loan.

Singulus Technologies develops and assembles machines and systems used for thin-film coating and surface treatment. Its equipment is used across several industries, including photovoltaics, semiconductors, medical technology, packaging, glass and automotive, as well as battery and hydrogen markets. The company's core technologies include physical vapour deposition (PVD) sputtering, plasma-enhanced chemical vapour deposition (PECVD), evaporation, surface treatment, wet-chemical processes and thermal production processes.

The latest agreement marks an expansion of the companies' existing partnership, with Singulus expected to supply the initial production line in 2027 and plan multiple additional lines to support SpaceX's solar cell manufacturing requirements.

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