INDIA Bloc Demands CEC Resignation As Political Row Over SIR Grows

INDIA Bloc Demands CEC Resignation Over SIR Controversy

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Reiterating the INDIA bloc's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the row over SIR, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Wednesday accused the poll panel of failing to safeguard citizens' voting rights. Speaking to ANI, Raja stressed that the Commission must function as an impartial institution to protect the democratic vision of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

"The Election Commission must ensure that every Indian citizen aged 18 and above has the right to vote. It must also ensure free and fair elections and function as an impartial and neutral institution. But what is happening today? If people's right to vote is taken away, what will happen to democracy? The current situation goes against the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. All this is happening under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He should step down. This is what all INDIA bloc parties are demanding. We must save our democracy and our Constitution," Raja told ANI.

Political Dispute Intensifies

Meanwhile, the political dispute over SIR continued to intensify, with BJP leaders earlier defending the exercise through rallies and Opposition parties protesting in different states, demanding that it be scrapped. The row escalated after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posted a social media poll posted earlier asking young Indians if they wanted a debate between him and PM Modi, in which he tagged several senior BJP leaders to help persuade the Prime Minister. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Centre is ready to convene a special session if the Congress formally requests it.

BJP Questions Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Raja also commented on the political row over Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. He said the book has become popular both in India and internationally. "Perhaps the BJP is worried about Sonia Gandhi receiving such popularity and attention. The BJP must explain its concerns," he said.

The memoir has drawn sharp reactions along party lines. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday questioned Sonia Gandhi over the Bofors scandal following the release of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', alleging that Congress leadership had remained silent on the controversy and accusing her of pursuing "appeasement politics" over the Babri Masjid issue. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Bhandari said the release of the memoir had brought renewed attention to the Bofors scandal and questioned the alleged links between former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi.

"After the release of Sonia Gandhi's book, questions have resurfaced about the Bofors scandal, which both Congress party and Sonia Gandhi have remained silent about. People want to know what the relationship was between Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Ottavio Quattrocchi that led to the scandal," Bhandari said. (ANI)

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