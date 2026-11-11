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GTA VI Early Download Is Live: Clear Up to 212 GB Now


Date: 2026-11-11 01:29:04

(MENAFN) Rockstar Games unlocked early downloads of Grand Theft Auto VI on Nov. 10, putting the game in players’ hands nine days ahead of its official release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Anyone who preordered a digital copy can start downloading immediately.

The install is massive. According to the support site of Rockstar Games, the game may need up to 212 GB of free storage, depending on the console.

Rockstar Games said the game targets 30 frames per second on current consoles. The PlayStation 5 Pro edition will deliver sharper graphics and will be the only version with ray-traced shadows.

Players without a current-generation console have another option. The game can be streamed on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Streamed sessions will run at Xbox Series S graphics settings, and Rockstar Games cautioned that internet speeds can affect performance.

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