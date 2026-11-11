Senator-Elect El-Sayed Calls for Hegseth to Step Down
(MENAFN) US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign on Tuesday after the House of Representatives voted 211-204 to refer an impeachment resolution against him to committee, effectively ending the effort.
“Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war,” El-Sayed said during a television interview, addressing Hegseth directly.
“So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening,” he added.
Commenting on the absence of 11 Democratic lawmakers during the vote, El-Sayed said: “You should show up and do your job.”
He also connected the ongoing war in Iran to the growing financial pressures facing American households, citing concerns raised by residents during his visits across Michigan.
“Everywhere I went in Michigan, the big questions were: Why does it cost me $80 to fill my truck? And why can’t I afford a second pound of ground beef at the grocery store? And that goes back to one issue, which is this insane war that we have no business fighting,” he said.
El-Sayed stated that he would “assess any impeachment that is done on its own merits” but maintained that Hegseth was not fulfilling the duties of his position.
“It’s really quite clear that Pete Hegseth is failing his responsibilities as Secretary of Defense,” he said.
He further demanded an end to the conflict, characterizing the war as “illegal, immoral and unethical.”
Hegseth, meanwhile, rejected the impeachment initiative during a Pentagon news conference earlier Tuesday.
“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The House vote took place one week after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
“Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war,” El-Sayed said during a television interview, addressing Hegseth directly.
“So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening,” he added.
Commenting on the absence of 11 Democratic lawmakers during the vote, El-Sayed said: “You should show up and do your job.”
He also connected the ongoing war in Iran to the growing financial pressures facing American households, citing concerns raised by residents during his visits across Michigan.
“Everywhere I went in Michigan, the big questions were: Why does it cost me $80 to fill my truck? And why can’t I afford a second pound of ground beef at the grocery store? And that goes back to one issue, which is this insane war that we have no business fighting,” he said.
El-Sayed stated that he would “assess any impeachment that is done on its own merits” but maintained that Hegseth was not fulfilling the duties of his position.
“It’s really quite clear that Pete Hegseth is failing his responsibilities as Secretary of Defense,” he said.
He further demanded an end to the conflict, characterizing the war as “illegal, immoral and unethical.”
Hegseth, meanwhile, rejected the impeachment initiative during a Pentagon news conference earlier Tuesday.
“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The House vote took place one week after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
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