Uzbek President Highlights $200M Climate Partnership With GCF

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's joint project portfolio with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has exceeded $200 million, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 10.

According to the presidential press service, the two sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in climate change adaptation and attract additional climate financing. They welcomed the positive momentum in their partnership, including the approval of a regional program to develop climate-resilient landscapes across Central Asia.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of providing national financial institutions with direct access to GCF resources and developing a large-scale climate investment program in Uzbekistan.

Priority areas include environmental restoration in the Aral Sea region and the development of green cities.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen the partnership and implement new joint projects.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, alongside holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the world's largest dedicated climate fund, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to support developing countries in addressing climate change. It provides financing for projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening resilience to climate impacts, including through grants, loans, guarantees and equity investments. Its activities cover areas such as renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, climate-resilient agriculture and ecosystem protection.