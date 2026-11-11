One Identity Unveils Identity Manager 10.0 LTS With AI And Modern UX

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity today unveiled Identity Manager 10.0 LTS, modernizing the identity governance experience with browser-based administration, AI-assisted insights and streamlined automation for everyday identity operations.

Of the three products, Identity Manager 10.0 LTS provides the clearest UI modernization story. Its new browser-based experience provides administrative functionality without requiring a traditional local desktop installation, helping create a more accessible and unified cross-platform experience. See the Identity Manager 10.0 LTS feature upgrades.

The experience goes beyond a new look and feel. Administrators can perform core synchronization work for connected third-party systems through the browser and create, edit and monitor automated-task schedules, reducing the amount of repetitive administration required in everyday identity operations.

Identity Manager 10.0: AI and Automation Make Complex Governance More Accessible

The UX modernization extends into how users interact with identity data. AI-assisted reporting lets authorized users query identity information using natural language, reducing dependence on complex SQL when accessing information required for reviews, compliance and audits. [oneidentity.com]

Identity Manager 10.0 also brings risk-score integrations, behavioral-driven governance and custom Identity Threat Detection and Response playbooks into the broader experience, simplifying how teams move from identifying identity risks to remediation.

These developments reinforce Identity Manager's position among top Identity Governance and Administration solutions.

#1 PeerSpot Ranking and Kuppingercole Recognition Validate the UX Direction

PeerSpot currently ranks Identity Manager by One Identity #1 in its IGA category, with an 8.4/10 rating across 194 reviews. Its assessment highlights lifecycle management, onboarding, access requests, role-based access, automated provisioning and de-provisioning, customization and SAP integration.

That user-experience direction also aligns closely with the KuppingerCole 2026 Identity Governance and Administration Leadership Compass, which identifies One Identity as a Market and Product Leader. Particularly relevant here, highlighted strengths include a“unified user and admin experience,” alongside mature analytics, workflow capabilities, extensive API coverage, risk-aware access governance and broad connectivity.

Feature in focus: Browser-first administration with Identity Manager 10.0 LTS

Identity Manager 10.0 LTS is the strongest true UI/UX modernization story across the three products, combining a modern browser experience with more accessible synchronization, scheduling, automation and AI-assisted reporting.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect and simplify access to digital identities. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms – from self-managed to fully managed – our solutions integrate seamlessly into your identity fabric to strengthen your identity perimeter, protect against breaches, and ensure governance and compliance. Trusted by more than 11,000 organizations managing over 500 million identities, One Identity is a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and access management (AM) for security without compromise. One Identity is recognized as one of the best cybersecurity companies for agentic AI security and NHI management solutions.

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