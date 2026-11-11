The Movement Pass Kindness Forward Inspires The World To Perform 1 Billion Acts Of Kindness Beginning On Nov. 11

Founded by Chin Yao, Pásalo Pa'lante, which means“pass it forward,” is built around a simple idea with an extraordinary reach: one act of kindness can create a ripple that extends far beyond the person who receives it.

What started as neighbors helping neighbors after Hurricane Fiona became a certified world record: 1.1 million acts of kindness across all of Puerto Rico in November 2025.

Join Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD as a Kindness Ambassador and be a part of the global movement. It's free to sign up at

The synchronized five-minute Pass Kindness Forward gathering begins at 11:11 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Puerto Rico, equivalent to 10:11 a.m. in New York and 7:11 a.m. in Los Angeles.

One in four adults worldwide report feeling lonely. Communities everywhere are fraying. But the data shows that coordinated kindness isn't just a nice idea - it's a measurable intervention. Pass Kindness Forward isn't asking you to fix everything. Just start.

Founder Chin Yao calls on Pope Leo XIV, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and the United Nations, to pause for one minute at 11:11 a.m. for a moment of kindness

- Chin Yao, One Billion Acts of Kindness VisionaryROME, EUROPE, ITALY, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 11, 2026 marks a spiritual call for acts of kindness to the world, launched by the Pass Kindness Forward movement. Founder Chin Yao, alongside millions of Kindness Ambassadors and humanitarians, invites everyone to join a synchronized five-minute gathering that begins at 11:11 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Puerto Rico, equivalent to 10:11 a.m. in New York and 7:11 a.m. in Los Angeles."The event is part of Global Kindness Season, which runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027, and includes other holiday traditions around the world, adding to a reason for the season of kindness. We are pleased that more than 34.5 million acts have been pledged toward the campaign's goal of one billion," said Yao.Participants can watch and pledge an act of kindness at PassKindnessForward, supporting a mission to inspire more than one billion acts worldwide.Southern California Kindness Ambassador Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, encourages participation across faiths and cultures, drawing attention to the spiritual responsibility to recognize another person's dignity and respond to human need.While Veterans Day falls on November 11 and leads into the Thanksgiving holiday, the celebration offers a moment to be grateful and give grace to those who struggle with a myriad of uncertainties. Forward opens another door to welcome individuals, families, and organizations of every religious tradition and belief, including people who practice no religion.According to WorldStats' population tracker, Earth is home to approximately 8.3 billion people, with a projected population of 9.66 billion by 2050. Drawing on United Nations World Population Prospects estimates, the site reports roughly 132 million births annually, or approximately 363,000 babies each day. India has the largest national population, followed by China.Those numbers give the invitation a generational meaning. Every child arrives in a world shaped by the choices of people already here. What might change if billions of people practiced kindness daily, carrying compassion into their homes, workplaces and public life? The adults raising them can model generosity in ways children see and remember.A meal delivered, a conflict eased or a stranger welcomed can influence what another person experiences and passes forward. Repeated across communities and continents, such choices could help create a more peaceful world for the children being born today.Peace begins with human dignity. The invitation echoes Pope Leo XIV 's first public blessing, delivered May 8, 2025, when he urged people to build bridges through dialogue and encounter. His appeal directs attention to the relationships that make peace possible, including the willingness to meet others with humility and listen across differences.Dr. Lemelle, who is the fifth cousin to Pope Leo XIV, states, "This invitation brings those principles into familiar settings. A person who feels unseen may need someone to remember a name, make room in a conversation, or follow through on a promise." Simple encounters offer a practical starting point for anyone wondering how to contribute to a worldwide humanitarian effort.“We don't have to agree on politics or religion to be kind to one another,” said Chin Yao, founder of Pass Kindness Forward. The movement gives participants a shared activity while allowing each person to bring an individual understanding of love and service.Reflection leads to purposeful action. Beginning in Kiribati, the rolling pause will travel through the world's time zones as each reaches the appointed hour. Participants are invited to step away from their screens, breathe, and reflect on love for themselves, goodwill toward humanity, and gratitude for the Earth and the life it sustains.The simultaneous gathering will honor Puerto Rico, the movement's birthplace, through collective stillness. Participants may spend that time in prayer, meditation, or quiet reflection at home, at work, or with a community group. The broadcast will feature ambassadors, educators, and everyday heroes whose experiences show how generosity reaches people in different circumstances.The next step can begin with a conversation about what help would be welcome. A congregation might ask a shelter what supplies it needs, while a business could give employees time to volunteer. A family could arrange transportation for a neighbor who struggles to reach medical appointments.Asking first allows the person receiving assistance to guide the response. Schools can help students recognize opportunities to include a classmate who regularly sits alone or thank staff members whose contributions receive little attention. Community organizations can introduce volunteers to existing programs, giving newcomers a useful place to help sustain work already underway.Puerto Rico carries the movement worldwide. Pass Kindness Forward grew from Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante, meaning“pass it forward.” Organizers report that its November 2025 campaign inspired 1,135,096 acts of kindness in five days across all 78 municipalities, bringing residents, students and community groups into a shared effort.The international expansion invites schools, businesses, and faith communities to mobilize their networks throughout the season. After giving, receiving, or witnessing an act, participants can encourage someone else with the words“Pass Kindness Forward.” Continued participation can take the form of a recurring volunteer commitment or checking back with someone after an initial offer of help.About Pass Kindness ForwardAn initiative of Puerto Rico-based nonprofit Te Amo PR, Pass Kindness Forward connects individuals and organizations through kindness pledges, shared storytelling, and community activities.Media contact: Alisha Magnus-Louis at... and Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD at... | For more information, go to PassKindnessForward#PassKindnessForward #PauseForLove #GlobalKindnessSeason #Kindness #Peace #PopeLeo

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The Movement Pass Kindness Forward Inspires the World to Perform 1 Billion Acts of Kindness Beginning on Nov. 11 News Provided By Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. November 11, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional...



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