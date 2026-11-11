Influential Women: Brielle Colavita Leads With Empathy, Operational Excellence, And Develops Future Talent Every Day

PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Program Management at Publicis Groupe, Brielle Unites Creative, Strategy, Media, and Operations Teams to Deliver Impactful Marketing CampaignsEaston, Pennsylvania – Brielle Colavita is an accomplished program management and marketing operations leader with more than a decade of experience spanning advertising production, media, creative, and pharmaceutical marketing. As Director of Program Management at Publicis Groupe, she leads cross-functional teams responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing campaigns. Her work brings together creative, strategy, media, and operational stakeholders to deliver impactful results. Throughout her career, Brielle has earned a reputation for driving operational excellence, implementing scalable processes, and fostering the kind of collaboration that helps teams reach ambitious goals while staying focused on quality and innovation.Brielle holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Marketing and Advertising from the University of Pittsburgh. Her career began in advertising production, where she gained valuable insight into the behind-the-scenes execution of campaigns and built a strong foundation in project management. She later moved into media, serving as a project management lead across programmatic, planning, and technology initiatives, before transitioning into creative and ultimately pharmaceutical marketing. Over the years, she has managed complex programs, led high-performing teams, and created efficiencies that improve workflow and business outcomes. Her expertise extends beyond strategic execution to building systems and processes that help teams work smarter, collaborate effectively, and consistently deliver exceptional client experiences. Her specialties include program management, cross-functional team leadership, campaign strategy and execution, pharmaceutical brand marketing, marketing operations, advertising and media, process improvement, operational strategy, leadership development, and talent mentorship.Brielle attributes much of her professional growth and success to two influential female mentors, Amanda Kelly and Kelley Doonan. Through their guidance, she learned the importance of leading with empathy, creating an environment of psychological safety, building confidence in her voice, and earning a seat at the table. She also credits her mother, Linda Colavita, for instilling in her, from an early age, the confidence to speak up, share her opinions, and make her voice heard in any room. The most valuable career advice she has received is to never hesitate to share her perspective, challenge the status quo, and bring new ideas to the conversation.For young women beginning their careers in marketing and advertising, Brielle encourages them to trust their instincts and embrace opportunities that push them outside their comfort zones. She emphasizes that their perspectives, experiences, and ideas bring meaningful value to the industry. She also urges them not to shy away from asking the questions others may be reluctant to ask, recognizing that curiosity, confidence, and a willingness to speak up can lead to impactful conversations, fresh perspectives, and meaningful change.Looking at her field, Brielle observes that marketing continues to evolve rapidly, requiring organizations to become more agile, collaborative, and strategically aligned. She sees the greatest opportunity in developing future leaders through mentorship and in giving them the tools and space they need to succeed. A passionate advocate for talent development, she considers seeing others grow and thrive in their careers to be one of the greatest measures of success. She is committed to creating environments where curiosity, innovation, and diverse perspectives are encouraged and where individuals feel supported in reaching their full potential.Empathy and integrity sit at the core of Brielle's leadership philosophy. She believes in leading with compassion and understanding, creating a supportive environment where team members feel recognized as people first. At the same time, she encourages ownership, accountability, and a shared commitment to producing exceptional work. Equally important is psychological safety, which she prioritizes by fostering a culture where individuals feel respected, heard, and confident bringing their ideas and perspectives forward.Looking ahead, Brielle is focused on continuing to grow as a leader and broaden her impact, with the long-term ambition of stepping into a Chief Operating Officer role. Equally important to her is the opportunity to mentor and develop emerging talent, helping shape the next generation of industry leaders. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family, experiences that reinforce her appreciation for connection and collaboration. Through her thoughtful leadership style and commitment to operational excellence, Brielle continues to make a meaningful impact on both the teams she leads and the people she works alongside.Learn More about Brielle Colavita:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change

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Influential Women: Brielle Colavita Leads With Empathy, Operational Excellence, and Develops Future Talent Every Day News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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