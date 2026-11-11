Tanker Reportedly Involved in Incident in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A tanker was involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center announced late Tuesday, citing information provided by military authorities.
The condition of the vessel's crew, the extent of possible damage and any potential environmental consequences had not been established, according to a maritime alert issued by the agency on X.
The notice did not disclose the tanker's identity, explain what happened or provide details about when the incident took place.
Earlier on Tuesday, UKMTO reported that another tanker had been hit by an unidentified projectile around 19 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman. Its crew was reported safe, with no environmental damage identified.
In a separate development, ADNOC Logistics & Services disclosed that one of its vessels had suffered damage in an attack within the United Arab Emirates' territorial waters in the Gulf on Tuesday afternoon.
The condition of the vessel's crew, the extent of possible damage and any potential environmental consequences had not been established, according to a maritime alert issued by the agency on X.
The notice did not disclose the tanker's identity, explain what happened or provide details about when the incident took place.
Earlier on Tuesday, UKMTO reported that another tanker had been hit by an unidentified projectile around 19 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman. Its crew was reported safe, with no environmental damage identified.
In a separate development, ADNOC Logistics & Services disclosed that one of its vessels had suffered damage in an attack within the United Arab Emirates' territorial waters in the Gulf on Tuesday afternoon.
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