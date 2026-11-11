Lucky Ali Remembers Late Uncle & Legend Johnny Walker On His 100Th Birth Anniversary, Shares Rare Picture With Father Mehmood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Singer Lucky Ali remembered his late uncle and legendary actor-comedian Johnny Walker on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The singer shared a rare throwback picture of the veteran with his father, actor Mehmood on his social media account. Lucky shared a black-and-white picture featuring Johnny Walker and Mehmood in a candid moment.

Alongside the picture, Lucky marked Johnny Walker's birth anniversary with a brief tribute.“Our elders passed on and we follow....(sic)”

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff also shared a post remembering the legendary actor-comedian. The post also mentioned Johnny Walker's birth and death dates - November 11, 1926, and July 29, 2003.

Born Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, Johnny Walker began his journey in cinema after working as a BEST bus conductor in Mumbai. Apparently, actor Balraj Sahni noticed his comic talent and introduced him to Guru Dutt, who cast him in 'Baazi' in 1951 and gave him the screen name Johnny Walker.

He went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated comedians, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable characters in films including 'Aar Paar', 'Taxi Driver', 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', 'CID', 'Pyaasa', 'Madhumati' and 'Naya Daur'.

Johnny Walker also shared a professional association with Mehmood, with the two comedians appearing together in films. They were seen together in 'Pati Patni', released in 1966, in which Mehmood played Pashupati Pachisiya and Johnny Walker played Padampath.

The two also featured together in 'Chhote Nawab', the 1961 comedy starring Mehmood in the titular role and Johnny Walker as Captain. Johnny Walker passed away on July 29, 2003.

–IANS

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