Jackie Shroff Wishes Legendary Actress Mala Sinha On Her 90Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff wished veteran actress Mala Sinha on her 90th birthday with a vintage picture of the legendary actress.

Celebrating the legendary actress' milestone birthday, he captioned it with a simple“Warm Wishes!” tribute.

Jackie shared a classic image of Mala, dressed in a traditional sari and jewellery, with her hair styled in the quintessential look of the retro era.

The post also features the iconic song 'Tasveer Teri Dil Mein' in the background. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, the song is from Mala Sinha's 1961 film 'Maya', in which she starred opposite Dev Anand.

Talking about Mala Sinha, she was born Alda Sinha on November 11, 1936, in Kolkata, and began her career as a child artiste before establishing herself as one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses.

She went on to work across Hindi, Bengali and Nepali cinema during a career spanning more than four decades.

Mala Sinha rose to prominence with Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' in 1957, where she played Meena, and further established herself as an actress with films such as 'Phir Subah Hogi', 'Dhool Ka Phool', 'Anpadh', 'Gumrah', 'Jahan Ara', 'Himalay Ki God Mein', 'Aasra', 'Aankhen' and 'Do Kaliyan'.

Her iconic songs were 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' from 'Anpadh' and 'Tasveer Teri Dil Mein' from 'Maya', among many others.

On the personal front, Mala Sinha married Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani in 1966 after meeting him during the making of the Nepali film 'Maitighar'. The couple have a daughter, Pratibha Sinha, who also acted in Hindi films during the 1990s.

Pratibha Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Mehboob Mere Mehboob in 1992 and went on to appear in films including Kal Ki Awaz, Dil Hai Betaab, Ek Tha Raja, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Gudgudee, Deewana Mastana and Le Chal Apne Sang.

She remains best remembered for her brief appearance in the iconic 'Pardesi Pardesi' song from the 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani, which became her signature screen appearance and earned her the tag of the 'Pardesi girl'.