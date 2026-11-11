Sunil Lahri Calls 'Ramayana' A Bittersweet Experience, Says Film Lacks 'Divinity And Devotion'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahri, best known for portraying Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series 'Ramayan,' has shared his mixed reaction to the newly released film 'Ramayana.'

While praising its grand visuals and world-class visual effects, the actor said the film falls short when it comes to capturing the devotional essence and divinity associated with the epic. Taking to social media, Sunil shared a video in which he spoke about his experience of watching the film. Describing it as a bittersweet experience, he said that although the film is visually impressive, he felt the makers could have paid greater attention to certain important scenes and dialogues.

In his video, the actor said, "I recently got the opportunity to watch the newly released film 'Ramayana.' It is a grand spectacle made on a massive budget, and its visual effects are truly world-class. The cinematography is exceptionally beautiful and visually appealing. All the actors have performed their respective roles remarkably well and portrayed their characters with great sincerity and dedication. There are several outstanding scenes in the film."

However, he pointed out that some emotional sequences and dialogues could have been handled better. He also highlighted the absence of certain important episodes, including the Ahalya sequence, and said he found the Parashurama sequence rather weak.

“However, in my opinion, certain sequences, particularly the emotional scenes, could have been handled better. I feel that not enough attention has been paid to some of the dialogues and important moments, while a few significant scenes are missing altogether.”

Sunil went on to state,“For instance, I found the Parashurama sequence rather weak. The Ahalya episode is missing entirely. Similarly, I did not like the way Shurpanakha addresses Lord Ram during their conversation. The way Sita Ji addresses Lord Ram also did not feel appropriate to me. There are several other sequences that I felt were weak and lacked the devotional sentiment and divine essence that are integral to the story of the Ramayana.”

Concluding his review, the actor encouraged viewers to watch the film and share their own opinions.

“In my opinion, the film focuses more on grandeur and power than on devotion. It is more Shakti Pradhan (centred on power) than Bhakti Pradhan (centred on devotion). I would encourage all of you to watch the film and share your thoughts and opinions. Today is the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. It is a special festival when, on this particular day of the year, sisters apply a tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long lives, happiness, prosperity and good health.”

Alongside the clip, Sunil Lahri wrote in the caption,“Watched the new Ramayan. It was a bittersweet experience. There was no sense of divinity or devotion. Several important scenes are missing, and the dialogue in many scenes lacks the dignity that should be present in a film like this. Ravana has been glorified quite a lot. Saw new Ramayan, it was a mixed experience, divinity was not visible.”

“Ramayana,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and others. The movie was released in theatres on November 5.