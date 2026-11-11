Sennheiser Announces Up To 30% Off On Select Headphones On Amazon This November
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Limited-time offers on HD 600, HD 560S, MOMENTUM 4 Wireless and IE 200 available from 5 to 12 November and from 20 to 30 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
WhatsApp: +971563840215
...
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - November 11, 2026 - Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced 11.11 deals followed by White Friday Sale on their products from its consumer audio range. The offers are available to customers in the Kingdom on Amazon from 5 to 12 November and again from 20 to 30 November 2026, with discounts of up to 30%. They allow audiophiles, gamers, content creators, professionals, and frequent travellers to acquire Sennheiser audio at special discounts. Featured 11.11 Deals and White Friday Sale Deals Sennheiser HD 600 | SAR 1,029 – The HD 600 is an open-back, dynamic headphone and a long-standing reference among audiophiles and studio professionals. It delivers hi-res, natural and spatially accurate sound, and its detachable cable and replaceable components support long-term durability. Click here to buy. Sennheiser HD 560s | SAR 569 – This open-back, over-ear headphone is engineered for a neutral frequency response. Sennheiser's E.A.R. (Eargonomic Acoustic Refinement) technology creates a wide sound field. A detachable cable and lightweight construction make the HD 560s well suited to critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming. Click here to buy. Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless | SAR 859 – Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting. Click here to buy. Sennheiser IE 200 | SAR 740 – The IE 200 is a wired in-ear earphone that brings audiophile performance to a compact format. Its TrueResponse transducer delivers high-fidelity, true-to-life voicing with impactful bass, and its detachable cable and selection of ear tips ensure a secure, personalised fit. Click here to buy. Offer Details
-
Duration: 5–12 November 2026 and 20 – 30 November 2026
-
Channel: Online, exclusively on Amazon
Market: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp: +971563840215
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment