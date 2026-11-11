Sennheiser Announces Up To 30% Off On Select Headphones On Amazon This November

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- Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced 11.11 deals followed by White Friday Sale on their products from its consumer audio range. The offers are available to customers in the Kingdom on Amazon fromand again fromwith discounts of. They allow audiophiles, gamers, content creators, professionals, and frequent travellers to acquire Sennheiser audio at special discounts.

The HD 600 is an open-back, dynamic headphone and a long-standing reference among audiophiles and studio professionals. It delivers hi-res, natural and spatially accurate sound, and its detachable cable and replaceable components support long-term durability.

This open-back, over-ear headphone is engineered for a neutral frequency response. Sennheiser's E.A.R. (Eargonomic Acoustic Refinement) technology creates a wide sound field. A detachable cable and lightweight construction make the HD 560s well suited to critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming.

Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting.

The IE 200 is a wired in-ear earphone that brings audiophile performance to a compact format. Its TrueResponse transducer delivers high-fidelity, true-to-life voicing with impactful bass, and its detachable cable and selection of ear tips ensure a secure, personalised fit.

Duration: 5–12 November 2026 and 20 – 30 November 2026

Channel: Online, exclusively on Amazon Market: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in

the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and

soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a

global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland

and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

Urvashi Kadam

WhatsApp: +971503570206

Kim LaurenWhatsApp: +971563840215...