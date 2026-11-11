Ranveer Singhs Maternal Grandfather Passes Away At The Age Of 96

Ranveer Singh's Grandfather Passes Away

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather (nana) recently left for his heavenly abode. He was 96. Ranveer's nana, Ram Hingorani, breathed his last on Diwali, November 8. The news of his demise was shared by Ranveer's cousin Saumya Hingorani Thackeray.

"96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn't have picked a more auspicious time - the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying and watching us together," Saumya wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om," she added.

Saumya also shared several adorable moments she and her family members had spent with him. She also uploaded a cherished old photograph of Ranveer with his nana. In 2023, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures and videos clips with his grandfather. In one of the pics, Ranveer's grandfather was seen posing with him dressed in a 'Team Rocky' T-shirt. He also danced with his nana to his song Jhumka Gira Re.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been busy with the shoot of 'Pralay'. Directed by Jai Mehta, 'Pralay' is positioned as an ambitious survival drama set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak. The film marks a major new project for Ranveer following the 'Dhurandhar' duology. The film is jointly backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, and Singh's Maa Kasam Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan has joined Ranveer in a pivotal role, marking her Bollywood debut.

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