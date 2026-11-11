Who Is Sharmistha Mukherjee? Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Takes Dig At Sonia Gandhi

Sharmistha Mukherjee is the daughter of former Indian President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee and his wife, Suvra Mukherjee. Apart from being known for her political family background, she has established an identity of her own as a trained Kathak dancer, choreographer and former politician.

Born on October 30, 1965, Sharmistha grew up in Delhi and pursued her education at St Stephen's College. Her interest in classical dance developed at an early age, and she received formal Kathak training under renowned exponents, including Pandit Durgalal, Vidushi Uma Sharma and Rajendra Gangani.

She later stepped into politics and joined the Indian National Congress in 2014. Sharmistha contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections from the Greater Kailash constituency but could not secure a victory. She eventually announced her decision to quit active politics in 2021.

Despite stepping away from electoral politics, she has continued to speak publicly about her father's political legacy and his contributions to Indian public life.

Why Has Sharmistha Mukherjee Targeted Sonia Gandhi?

Sharmistha recently found herself at the centre of a political discussion after questioning Sonia Gandhi's account of a conversation with Pranab Mukherjee in 2010.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia recalled an interaction with the former Finance Minister during the Congress-led UPA government's second term. According to her account, Pranab had expressed frustration over certain developments and suggested that it might be time for a "change at the top".

Sonia interpreted the remark as an indirect indication of his long-standing ambition to become Prime Minister, a position then held by Manmohan Singh. She also wrote that the suggestion came as a shock to her, although she chose to change the subject rather than pursue the conversation.

The recollection prompted a sharp response from Sharmistha, who questioned why her father's political ambitions should come as a surprise.

Defending Pranab's credentials, she argued that his decades of experience in politics and governance, along with his hard work and intellectual abilities, gave him every reason to aspire to the country's top executive position.

'Is It A Crime To Be Ambitious?' Sharmistha's Strong Response

Taking to X, Sharmistha directly challenged Sonia Gandhi's description of the conversation. She questioned whether it was wrong for an experienced politician to harbour ambitions of becoming Prime Minister.

What's there to get 'shocked' about? Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) November 10, 2026

She also recalled asking her father whether he wanted to occupy the top post. According to Sharmistha, Pranab had candidly responded that any politician worth their salt would naturally have such an ambition.

Her response went beyond defending her father's aspirations. She highlighted his humble beginnings and argued that he had earned his place in Indian politics through years of dedication and merit.

Taking an apparent swipe at the Gandhi-Nehru political dynasty, she suggested that her father had not been handed influential positions through family connections or dynastic privileges.

Sharmistha also questioned whether Sonia Gandhi was surprised because someone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family had dared to aspire to the Prime Minister's office.

However, she clarified that her father did not hold any resentment towards Sonia over the interaction. Referring to his diaries and her personal conversations with him, she described Pranab as a pragmatic individual who understood the reasons and insecurities of others.

The exchange has brought renewed attention to the relationship between two influential figures of the Congress era and the political dynamics within the UPA leadership.