Saudia Named Cargo Airline Of The Year 2026, Among Popular Airline Brands

Abeeda Rahman, General Manager – Commercial, First Forwarding Ltd. (GSA of Saudia Cargo, Bangladesh), received the awards at the gala award ceremony from Nasser Rahman MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Land, and Dr. Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor.

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, operates passenger and cargo services through its hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh. Its cargo operations support the movement of goods across domestic and international markets, connecting Saudi Arabia with destinations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and other regions. Air freight plays an important role in transporting time-sensitive shipments and goods requiring specialized handling.

Abeeda Rahman receiving Popular Airline Brands in Bangladesh award from Nasser Rahman MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Land at the same ceremony

The award recognized the contribution of the carrier to international freight connectivity. Cargo airlines and divisions support global trade by moving products ranging from consumer goods to industrial shipments. Their operations are particularly important for businesses that depend on speed, reliable handling and access to overseas markets.

On the other hand, the Popular Airline Brands in Bangladesh category's selection brings together airlines with different business models, home markets and international networks. Some are major global carriers, like Saudia, operating extensive long-haul services, while others have a strong presence in regional travel or serve specific passenger markets important to Bangladesh.

Saudia connects passengers with destinations in Europe, the Middle East and beyond through its hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh. The award highlights the visibility of the brands, including Saudia, among Bangladesh's air travelers and the range of choices available to passengers.

Airline brand recognition can be shaped by route availability, travel experience, marketing, customer familiarity and the needs of different passenger groups. The recipients, including Saudia, represent a broad cross-section of carriers serving Bangladesh's aviation market.

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