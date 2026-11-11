US, China Launch Dialogue to Address Artificial Intelligence Risks
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States and China are beginning cooperation to address potential risks associated with artificial intelligence, while stressing that significant differences remain between the two nations.
Speaking at the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York, Bessent said: “The US trade imbalance with China has long been a source of friction, and unlike a political class that tolerated China’s practices, President (Donald) Trump has taken decisive steps to address them.”
“Let me state firmly and unequivocally tonight, as we work toward a more balanced relationship, our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple,” he said.
Bessent argued that the American economy has become excessively dependent on overseas supplies, while China's economic growth increasingly relies on demand from international markets.
“For decades, the American economy has grown too dependent on foreign supply, while China’s has become increasingly reliant on foreign demand. In other words, the United States must produce more of what we consume, while China must consume more of what it produces,” he added.
“Working together, we can strengthen both of our economies without perpetuating the imbalances between them,” Bessent said.
He also emphasized that the administration's stronger focus on domestic economic capabilities should not be interpreted as opposition to trade partnerships.
“After decades of imbalance, we are restoring a spirit of reciprocity for the benefit of both our peoples,” he said.
Turning to artificial intelligence, Bessent explained that Washington and Beijing, following Trump's instructions, have opened a new communication process aimed at addressing common technological risks and reducing the possibility of misunderstandings between their respective systems.
“We also expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of this technology,” he said.
He added that both countries are working to establish a direct communication mechanism that would allow either side to quickly notify the other about serious incidents involving its AI systems.
Nevertheless, Bessent cautioned against overlooking the differences separating the two countries.
“We should harbor no illusions about the differences between the United States and China,” Bessent said. “Our interests will not always coincide, and our approach to every challenge likewise will not always converge.”
Speaking at the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York, Bessent said: “The US trade imbalance with China has long been a source of friction, and unlike a political class that tolerated China’s practices, President (Donald) Trump has taken decisive steps to address them.”
“Let me state firmly and unequivocally tonight, as we work toward a more balanced relationship, our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple,” he said.
Bessent argued that the American economy has become excessively dependent on overseas supplies, while China's economic growth increasingly relies on demand from international markets.
“For decades, the American economy has grown too dependent on foreign supply, while China’s has become increasingly reliant on foreign demand. In other words, the United States must produce more of what we consume, while China must consume more of what it produces,” he added.
“Working together, we can strengthen both of our economies without perpetuating the imbalances between them,” Bessent said.
He also emphasized that the administration's stronger focus on domestic economic capabilities should not be interpreted as opposition to trade partnerships.
“After decades of imbalance, we are restoring a spirit of reciprocity for the benefit of both our peoples,” he said.
Turning to artificial intelligence, Bessent explained that Washington and Beijing, following Trump's instructions, have opened a new communication process aimed at addressing common technological risks and reducing the possibility of misunderstandings between their respective systems.
“We also expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of this technology,” he said.
He added that both countries are working to establish a direct communication mechanism that would allow either side to quickly notify the other about serious incidents involving its AI systems.
Nevertheless, Bessent cautioned against overlooking the differences separating the two countries.
“We should harbor no illusions about the differences between the United States and China,” Bessent said. “Our interests will not always coincide, and our approach to every challenge likewise will not always converge.”
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