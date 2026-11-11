TSMC October Revenue Jumps 59.7% As AI Chip Demand Drives Record Sales

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company reported a substantial increase in October revenue, highlighting the continued strength of demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing as technology companies expand their artificial intelligence infrastructure. The world's largest contract chipmaker recorded consolidated revenue of approximately NT$586.89 billion for October 2026, representing a 59.7% increase from the same month a year earlier.

Revenue also rose 14.7% compared with September, according to the company's monthly financial disclosure. The October result exceeded the previous monthly record of NT$514.81 billion, which had been recorded in August. The latest figures provide further evidence that demand for advanced chips remains a major driver of growth in the global semiconductor industry.

Ten month revenue records strong growth

For the January to October period, TSMC generated consolidated revenue of approximately NT$4.49 trillion, an increase of 43.3% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The performance reflects sustained demand for the company's manufacturing services, which support customers across high performance computing, smartphones, automotive applications and other electronics markets.

The monthly revenue figures are particularly important because they offer investors an updated view of business momentum between quarterly earnings announcements. While monthly sales do not provide a complete picture of profitability, margins or operating costs, they help indicate the pace of customer demand and manufacturing activity.

Advanced manufacturing remains central to growth

Demand for AI computing has increased the importance of advanced semiconductor production. Data centre operators and technology companies require increasingly powerful processors to train and operate AI systems, creating demand for advanced manufacturing processes and high performance chips.

Industry analysts have also pointed to the expansion of TSMC's advanced process technologies, including its 2-nanometre manufacturing technology, as a factor supporting the company's business outlook. These technologies are designed to meet demand for improved computing performance and energy efficiency.

Quarterly outlook draws investor attention

TSMC previously projected fourth quarter revenue of between US$52.3 billion and US$54.3 billion. The company also raised its full year 2026 sales growth outlook in October, citing demand for its advanced manufacturing technologies.

The October revenue result strengthens the company's reported growth trajectory, although investors will continue to assess whether demand can be sustained and how quickly the company can expand production capacity. Capital expenditure, manufacturing costs, customer concentration and the broader semiconductor cycle remain important considerations.

For the global technology sector, TSMC's latest report offers a significant indicator of the scale of investment taking place across AI and advanced computing supply chains.