Kryvyi Rih Under Massive Russian Drone Attack: Parts Of City Without Electricity And Heating
"Parts of the city are without electricity. We are stabilizing the water supply and sewage systems using generators. The heating situation will be more difficult," the statement said.
According to Vilkul, apartment buildings, schools, and kindergartens have been damaged.Read also: Russian forces strike southern Odesa region, killing one, injuring another
Emergency response teams from all energy and municipal utility services are working at the scene.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region have caused disruptions to gas supplies.
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