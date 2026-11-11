Kryvyi Rih Under Massive Russian Drone Attack: Parts Of City Without Electricity And Heating

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Parts of the city are without electricity. We are stabilizing the water supply and sewage systems using generators. The heating situation will be more difficult," the statement said.

According to Vilkul, apartment buildings, schools, and kindergartens have been damaged.

Russian forces strike southern Odesa region, killing one, injuring another

Emergency response teams from all energy and municipal utility services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region have caused disruptions to gas supplies.