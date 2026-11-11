Zelensky Discusses Support For Ukraine With Northern European Prime Ministers Amid Russian Escalation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Copenhagen with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The President emphasized that, throughout Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, this format of cooperation had become an important source of strength and resilience for Ukraine.

The leaders discussed diplomatic efforts and preparations for the next steps in detail. Zelensky briefed them on the negotiations that had taken place in Abu Dhabi earlier that day. He noted that they shared the position that Europe must be represented at the negotiating table.

Zelensky presents Northern European partners with plan for getting through winter

Zelensky also highlighted Russia's escalation of attacks and strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He stated that hundreds of thousands of families were experiencing daily power outages, with the most difficult situation at that time in the Kyiv, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions. He added that Russian shelling had caused persistent electricity supply disruptions in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The President expressed his gratitude for the Northern European countries' willingness to provide assistance and said that Ukraine was counting on new support packages to help its people endure Russia's attacks throughout the winter.

The President thanked the prime ministers of Northern European countries for coordinating their efforts in the interest of collective security. He also expressed gratitude to their countries for their continued support, unity, and decisions aimed at protecting human lives.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky presented Northern European partners with Ukraine's plan for getting through the winter.

Photo: Office of the President