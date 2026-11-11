Kharkiv Hit By Two Consecutive Missile Strikes
"The enemy carried out a double missile strike on the city. The Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts came under attack," the post stated.
The city administration is currently assessing the consequences of the attack.Read also: Gas supply disruptions possible in Kirovohrad region following Russian strike on critical infrastructure
As previously reported, Kryvyi Rih was hit by a massive Russian drone attack, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.
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