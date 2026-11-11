Kharkiv Hit By Two Consecutive Missile Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out a double missile strike on the city. The Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts came under attack," the post stated.

The city administration is currently assessing the consequences of the attack.

Gas supply disruptions possible in Kirovohrad region following Russian strike on critical infrastructure

As previously reported, Kryvyi Rih was hit by a massive Russian drone attack, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.

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