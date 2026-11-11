Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Kharkiv Hit By Two Consecutive Missile Strikes


Date: 2026-11-11 01:05:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out a double missile strike on the city. The Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts came under attack," the post stated.

The city administration is currently assessing the consequences of the attack.

Read also: Gas supply disruptions possible in Kirovohrad region following Russian strike on critical infrastructure

As previously reported, Kryvyi Rih was hit by a massive Russian drone attack, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN11112026000193011044ID1111945019


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search