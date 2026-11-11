Fresh Snowfall Blankets Naran Valley, Tourists Advised To Exercise Caution
Adviser to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Dr Sarfaraz Ali, has directed the Tourism Police to ensure the safety of tourists. He said snowfall could make roads slippery and urged visitors to take precautionary measures while travelling.
He added that the safety of tourists remains the government's top priority.
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According to the Tourism Department, snowfall has also occurred in Naran Valley earlier during the winter season.
Tourists can contact the Tourism Helpline at 1422 before travelling to obtain information about weather conditions and road accessibility.
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