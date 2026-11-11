Grand Theft Auto VI Begins Early Downloads Ahead of Release
(MENAFN) Rockstar Games has made preloading available for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing players to download the highly anticipated title nine days before its official launch on Nov. 19.
Users who purchased the digital version through preorders can begin downloading the game immediately.
The required storage capacity could reach 212 GB, with the exact amount varying depending on the console being used, according to Rockstar's support information.
The developer said the game is designed to run at 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles. However, players using PlayStation 5 Pro can expect improved visual clarity, while ray-traced shadows will be exclusive to that version.
Additionally, the title will be accessible through Xbox Cloud Gaming, enabling streaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
The cloud-streamed edition will operate with graphics settings equivalent to those of Xbox Series S. Rockstar also cautioned that players' internet connection speeds may influence streaming quality and overall performance.
Users who purchased the digital version through preorders can begin downloading the game immediately.
The required storage capacity could reach 212 GB, with the exact amount varying depending on the console being used, according to Rockstar's support information.
The developer said the game is designed to run at 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles. However, players using PlayStation 5 Pro can expect improved visual clarity, while ray-traced shadows will be exclusive to that version.
Additionally, the title will be accessible through Xbox Cloud Gaming, enabling streaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
The cloud-streamed edition will operate with graphics settings equivalent to those of Xbox Series S. Rockstar also cautioned that players' internet connection speeds may influence streaming quality and overall performance.
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