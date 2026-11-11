EBRD Portfolio In Uzbekistan Tops $7B, Mirziyoyev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's project portfolio with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has exceeded $7 billion, while the bank's financing operations in the country surpassed $1 billion for the first time in 2025, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya on November 10.

According to the presidential press service, the two sides discussed practical steps to further expand Uzbekistan's strategic partnership with the international financial institution.

Uzbekistan has remained the EBRD's largest recipient of financing in the region for six consecutive years, the statement said.

Mirziyoyev praised the bank's contribution to the development of the country's green economy, noting that projects in this area account for around 60% of the EBRD's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan.

The sides identified several priority areas for cooperation next year, including modernization of electricity grids, development of the agricultural and food sectors, privatization in the banking sector, the launch of the Tashkent International Financial Center and the advancement of public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

They also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, scheduled for 2027.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, alongside holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.