Coop Pank AS Consolidated Results For October 2026



In October, the number of the bank's clients increased by 1,500 and the number of active clients increased by 700. By the end of the month, the number of clients reached 242,100 and the number of active clients reached 114,600. Over the year, the customer base has grown by 8%.

The volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 55 million euros in October, reaching 2.70 billion euros by the end of the month. Deposits from corporate customers increased by 30 million euros and deposits from private customers increased by 3 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 22 million euros. Over the year, the volume of the bank's deposits has grown by 20%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 45 million euros in October and reached 2.35 billion euros by the end of the month. The home loan portfolio increased by 6 million euros and the corporate loan portfolio by 36 million euros. The leasing portfolio increased by 2 million euros and the consumer finance portfolio increased by 1 million euros. Over the year, the bank's loan portfolio has grown by 15%.

In October, the loan impairment cost was 0.25 million euros.

Compared with the first ten months of last year, the bank's net income increased by 16% and operating expenses increased by 15% during the same period this year.

The bank earned a net profit of 3.3 million euros in October. During the first ten months of the year, the bank earned a total net profit of 28.9 million euros, which is 22% more than in the same period last year. In October, Coop Pank's return on equity was 15.3% and the cost-income ratio was 49%.

Comment by Paavo Truu, Chief Financial Officer of Coop Pank:

“October was a strong month for Coop Pank, particularly in corporate banking. Our corporate loan portfolio grew by €36 million, while corporate deposits increased by €30 million. Alongside the gradual recovery of the Estonian economy, business confidence has also improved in recent months. The strong growth in corporate loans and deposits confirms that Coop Pank is becoming an increasingly important financial partner for Estonian businesses. Our aim is to support companies in pursuing their investment and growth plans.

Alongside attracting new clients, more people are choosing Coop Pank as their everyday banking partner. In October, the number of active clients increased by 700. Coop Eesti's acquisition of Prisma stores has significantly expanded its retail network in Tallinn, enabling us to offer greater value to clients in the capital. We continue to develop our services to expand the options available to our clients. In October, we launched our new Platinum credit card, marking our entry into the premium credit card segment and expanding our offering to appeal to a broader client base.

At the beginning of November, we launched the third phase of our share buyback programme to meet obligations arising from share options granted to employees and executives. The buybacks help reduce the need to issue new shares and the impact of such issuance on existing shareholders, while also increasing liquidity in Coop Pank shares.”

Monthly and quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: .

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: ...

Coop Pank is based on Estonian capital and is one of five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 242,100 everyday banking clients. By combining retail and financial services, Coop Pank makes everyday banking more accessible across Estonia. The bank's strategic shareholder is Coop Eesti, an Estonian retail chain with more than 330 stores across the country.

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