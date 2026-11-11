All-Time High In New Client Signups In A Single Month For Lleida In October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, 11 November.- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) registered 1,303 new client signups in October 2026, the highest monthly figure in its history.

Lleida.net exceeds 1,000 signups in a single month for the first time and posts its second consecutive record, following 890 in September.

October signups are 2.6 times the 501 recorded in the same month of 2025. Year-on-year growth stands at 160%, with 802 more new clients.

Compared with September, the figure rises 46%, with 413 more signups than the previous record.

September and October together account for 2,193 signups, up 143% from 901 in the same two months of 2025.

Between January and October, Lleida.net added 7,434 new clients, an average of 743 signups per month.

October is 75% above that average and 3.5 times the 377 signups recorded in January.

Over the last twelve months, from November 2025 to October 2026, the company has registered 8,176 signups.

This trend consolidates Lleida.net's transformation towards a base of thousands of direct clients who contract its services every month.

Each signup joins a SaaS model built on recurring revenue and broadens the client base the company bills in the coming quarters.

In the third quarter of 2026, Lleida.net billed 4,902 clients, up 44% from the same period of 2025.

Law firms and human resources departments lead the growth of Lleida.net's client base, alongside licensed professionals and small businesses.

Human resources departments use Certified Electronic Notification for staff communications that require proof of sending, content and delivery.

Certified Electronic Contracting allows these same departments to formalise employment contracts and their amendments with full legal validity and without physical presence.

In the legal field, Ley Orgánica 1/2025, in force since 3 April 2025, requires proof of an attempt at out-of-court dispute resolution (MASC) before filing a civil or commercial claim.

Audiencias Provinciales such as those of Navarra, Gipuzkoa and Ourense have ruled in final judgments that Lleida.net's registered email is a reliable means of proof equivalent to burofax.

Those rulings recognise that Lleida.net's technology certifies the sender's identity, the full content of the message, delivery to the recipient and the exact date and time of that delivery.

"For the first time we have exceeded 1,000 signups in a month and multiplied last October's figure by 2.6," said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

"Every month more law firms and human resources departments join us because they need to prove their communications with full legal validity, and our client base grows with them," he added.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of Certified Electronic Notification, Certified Electronic Contracting and digital signature.

The company has been a qualified trust service provider under the European eIDAS regulation since 2018. It holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth, Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.