Cupertino Apartments Highlight ACCO Management's National Recognition

Glenbrook Apartments

Village Green Apartments

Glenbrook and Village Green showcase distinct apartment communities backed by ACCO Management's four top 10 rankings in the 2025 Einstein Awards.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Glenbrook Apartments and Village Green Apartments, two residential communities in Cupertino, California, are highlighting the national recognition earned by their management company, ACCO Management, in the 2025 J Turner Research Einstein Awards. The recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to cleanliness, maintenance, communication, and customer service across its Northern California apartment portfolio.ACCO Management earned four top 10 national rankings among property management companies in the 2,000–5,000-unit peer group, including #1 in Cleanliness, #8 in Maintenance, #9 in Communication, and #10 in Customer Service.The Einstein Awards are based on AI-powered analysis of approximately 12 million online resident reviews over a 12-month period, evaluating resident feedback across more than 4,000 multifamily property management companies.Unlike traditional industry awards, these rankings are rooted in the experiences of apartment residents, providing valuable insight into the qualities that contribute to resident satisfaction.Two Distinct Apartment Communities in CupertinoWhile Glenbrook and Village Green offer different residential environments, both reflect ACCO Management's emphasis on maintaining attractive communities and providing quality apartment living.Glenbrook Apartments, located at 10100 Mary Avenue, offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes surrounded by mature trees, streams, waterfalls, and landscaped gardens. All standard one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans include in-unit washers and dryers.The community features an extensive collection of recreational amenities, including seven swimming pools, two spas, saunas, tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, and a nine-hole putting green. Residents also have access to fitness facilities, outdoor exercise areas, and coworking spaces designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles.Village Green Apartments, located at 21230 Homestead Road, offers a more intimate garden-style setting with 122 apartment homes, including one- and two-bedroom residences and cottage-style floor plans. All two-bedroom floor plans include in-unit washers and dryers.The community features landscaped courtyards, mature trees, a swimming pool, whirlpool spa, sauna, fitness center, outdoor spin-cycle patio, and coworking space. Its residential atmosphere and convenient North Cupertino location offer an appealing combination of comfort and accessibility.Both properties provide convenient access to Silicon Valley employment centers, shopping, dining, and recreational destinations throughout Cupertino and neighboring Sunnyvale.National Recognition Reflects a Long-Standing Commitment to ResidentsFor ACCO Management, the Einstein Awards recognition reinforces a property management philosophy developed over more than six decades.Since 1960, the company has emphasized teamwork, attentive property maintenance, clear communication, and responsive customer service as essential components of the resident experience.The national rankings are particularly meaningful because they reflect feedback from residents themselves, offering prospective renters an additional consideration when evaluating apartment communities beyond location, floor plans, and amenities.At Glenbrook and Village Green, ACCO Management's commitment to quality property care complements the distinctive features and residential environments offered by each community.About Glenbrook ApartmentsGlenbrook Apartments is a residential community located at 10100 Mary Avenue in Cupertino, California. Managed by ACCO Management, the property offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, landscaped grounds with streams and waterfalls, and extensive recreational and coworking amenities.Learn more at .About Village Green ApartmentsVillage Green Apartments is a garden-style residential community located at 21230 Homestead Road in Cupertino, California. Managed by ACCO Management, the property offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, landscaped grounds, recreational amenities, and coworking space.Learn more at .About ACCO ManagementFounded in 1960, ACCO Management is a Northern California property management company committed to providing quality apartment homes and exceptional resident service. The company's dedication to cleanliness, maintenance, communication, and customer service earned four top 10 national rankings in the 2025 J Turner Research Einstein Awards, including #1 in Cleanliness.

Weston Avery

ACCO Management

+1 650-961-8330

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Cupertino Apartments Highlight ACCO Management's National Recognition News Provided By ACCO Management November 11, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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