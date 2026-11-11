Lyons Cards Asks Topps To Review Super Bowl Autograph Checklist For Collectors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Four unlocated entries leave a father-and-son collection unfinished; Lyons Cards seeks card-status answers and a corrected checklist if needed.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyons Cards is asking Topps to review its 2026 Topps Flagship Football Super Bowl Champion Signatures checklist and clarify whether collectors can obtain every listed card. Co-owner Tom Lyons believes four players may not have been included in the released insert set. That concern has not been confirmed by Topps.Tom Lyons, The Pricing King and host of Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons, and his son Connor report acquiring 44 of the 48 checklist entries individually, including both Tom Brady versions, their hardest acquisitions. Four entries remain unlocated as verified matching physical cards in their searches:. Adam Vinatieri - SBCS-AV - New England Patriots. Bobby Bell - SBCS-BB - Kansas City Chiefs. Bobby Wagner - SBCS-BW - Seattle Seahawks. Aqib Talib - SBCS-AT - Denver BroncosLyons Cards estimates the value of a complete collection at $20,000–$30,000. This is the company's estimate, not an independently appraised value or a documented completed-set sale. For collectors investing substantial time and money, the unresolved question is practical: how can they finish the published checklist if some entries are unavailable?The team reports searching Card Ladder, SportsCardsPro and other sales sources without verifying matching copies of these four cards. An unresolved Bobby Wagner database record remains a lead, not a confirmed match. Search results alone do not establish that Topps never manufactured the cards.Lyons Cards asks Topps to confirm whether each entry was released, delayed, issued as a redemption or omitted; provide verifiable examples for released cards; and clarify any pending release or fulfillment. If entries were omitted, Lyons Cards requests a dated, corrected checklist identifying the final set size and what constitutes a complete collection.Lyons Cards emailed a request for comment to Topps' published PR address on November 10, 2026, before distributing this alert. A response is pending as this alert is prepared. Lyons Cards welcomes Topps' clarification and will update its coverage when a response is received. Tom and Connor describe themselves as strong Topps supporters seeking clarity for fellow collectors.To help locate an example, Lyons Cards offers one $500 total reward, paid through Cash App, to the first person whose qualifying video of any one of the four genuine cards is verified by Lyons Cards. There is one winner across the campaign. The owner keeps the card; no purchase or sale is required. The campaign is administered by Lyons Cards and does not imply Topps sponsorship.Submissions should be emailed to.... Videos must clearly show the actual card's front and back, including the autograph and card code. Entrants should include their name and preferred contact information. If the video is too large to attach, submissions may include a viewable Google Drive, Dropbox or unlisted YouTube link.Photos may assist the investigation, but a qualifying video verified by Lyons Cards is required to receive the reward.About Lyons CardsLyons Cards is a family sports-card business built by Tom and Connor Lyons. Through its hobby shop, Market Lab and Living on the Edge with Tom Lyons, the business shares collecting stories and insights on buying, holding, pricing and selling sports cards. Visit .

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$500 BOUNTY: 4 Missing Topps Flagship Football Cards

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Lyons Cards Asks Topps to Review Super Bowl Autograph Checklist for Collectors News Provided By Lyons Cards November 11, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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