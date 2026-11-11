JOYO And GUITTO: A Unified Brand Family Supporting Musicians From First Pedal To Professional Stage

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guitarists and bassists frequently look for cohesive gear setups that combine sound-shaping electronics with dependable stage accessories. Assembling pedals, amplifiers, pedalboards, stands, and string accessories from unrelated brands can result in mismatched board layouts, awkward carrying sizes, and untidy cabling. Shenzhen Joyo Technology Co., Ltd. (JOYO) addresses these real-world playing needs by developing a complementary dual-brand ecosystem that combines JOYO musical electronics with GUITTO, its specialized hardware and accessory brand. Established in 2006, JOYO pairs its effects pedals and compact amplifiers with GUITTO modular pedalboards and structural accessories, helping musicians build tidy, dependable rigs for home practice, studio sessions, and live shows.By connecting audio electronics from JOYO with ergonomic hardware from GUITTO, the unified brand family supports musicians across four essential performance dimensions:Progressive Electronic Sound Chains from JOYO: Offers classic analog stompboxes, modern R Series pedals, BanTamP hybrid tube amplifiers, and multi-effects processors for evolving players.Functional Hardware Innovations from GUITTO: Delivers patented GPB Series clamp pedalboards, the GGS-13 collapsible rabbit-shaped wooden stand, and GGF-03 string dampeners.Reliable Manufacturing Quality and International Certifications: Implements thorough functional testing, durable aluminum alloy fabrication, and international CE, UKCA, FCC, and RoHS compliance.Coordinated Gear Solutions for Global Music Stores: Helps instrument retailers and distributors present matched pedal, amp, and hardware setups with dependable factory support.Progressive Electronic Sound Chains from JOYOJOYO provides a versatile path for guitarists as their musical preferences and skill sets develop. Beginners often start with classic analog units like the JF-01 Vintage Overdrive or JF-02 Ultimate Drive to explore fundamental drive tones and clipping response. As players expand their pedalboards, the R Series pedals introduce ambient LED lighting, metal enclosures, and dedicated tone-shaping controls for overdrives, distortions, delays, and modulations. For musicians seeking compact amplification, the BanTamP hybrid tube series pairs a 12AX7 preamp tube with a solid-state power section and Bluetooth audio playback, giving players authentic tube responsiveness in portable heads.True bypass switching on standalone JOYO pedals helps preserve original guitar signal clarity when effects are switched off. Players who prefer all-in-one rigs can utilize the GEM BOX series multi-effects processors, which integrate amp modeling, cabinet simulations, modulation, delay, and expression control in a single floor unit. For cable-free movement during rehearsals or performances, JOYO wireless systems transmit clean instrument signals with low latency. This broad electronic selection allows players to find appropriate sound tools for bedroom practice, jam sessions, and stage performances.Functional Hardware Innovations from GUITTOWhile JOYO develops the electronic audio path, GUITTO designs practical hardware and accessories to support instruments and stage setups. For pedal organization, GUITTO engineered the GPB Series pedalboards featuring a patented fixture clamp system. Instead of sticking adhesive hook-and-loop velcro tape that can leave residue on stompbox finishes, players use mechanical clamps to fasten pedals firmly onto aluminum alloy rails, allowing quick reordering of signal chains whenever needed.For instrument support, the GUITTO GGS-13 rabbit-shaped guitar stand is crafted from solid rubberwood, presenting an elegant classical look. Built with a durable nylon hinge, the GGS-13 folds twice down to a compact size of two palms (measuring 30 x 13.5 x 3.3 cm and weighing only 0.68 kg), making it convenient to slip into gig bag accessory pockets. It provides two adjustable base widths to securely cradle acoustic guitars, electric guitars, basses, and traditional instruments like the pipa, while soft silica gel backrests and foam padding protect instrument finishes from scratches.In studio recording and live playing, unwanted string noise can interfere with articulate execution. The GUITTO GGF-03 string dampener is designed with a microfiber leather surface, pure cotton shock-absorbing terry cloth, and a high-elastic nylon woven strap. Fastened easily behind the neck with a hook-and-loop strip, it dampens open string sympathetic resonance and overtones during two-hand tapping, sweep picking, and high-speed shredding. Compatible with 6, 7, and 8-string guitars as well as 4 and 5-string basses, the GGF-03 slides smoothly along the neck to engage or disengage quickly between song sections.Reliable Manufacturing Quality and International CertificationsProducts across both the JOYO and GUITTO catalogs are built to withstand regular rehearsal routines and live performance demands. Stompbox casings and GPB pedalboard rails are constructed from durable aluminum alloy profiles that handle repeated foot engagement. Accessory components utilize quality materials, including wear-resistant nylon webbing on string dampeners and selected rubberwood on folding stands. Non-slip rubber feet on pedalboards and stands provide steady positioning on polished studio floors or wooden stages.Every electronic device undergoes functional circuit inspection and audio quality verification before packaging to maintain consistent operating performance. To meet regulatory safety and environmental standards worldwide, JOYO electronic products comply with international certifications including CE, UKCA, FCC, and RoHS. These verified quality standards give international musicians and distributors confidence in product reliability, electrical safety, and long-term durability.Coordinated Gear Solutions for Global Music StoresFor music store owners and gear retailers, the combined JOYO and GUITTO catalog offers ready-to-play rig setups that stand out in retail showrooms. Rather than sourcing electronics and mechanical accessories from fragmented suppliers, dealers can display complete guitar signal chains, pairing JOYO pedals and power supplies directly onto GUITTO clamp pedalboards alongside GGS-13 wooden stands. This coordinated ecosystem allows music shops to create attractive starter and advanced gear bundles, supported by detailed user guides and reliable global availability.Catalog Exploration and Factory InformationDetailed specifications for JOYO effects pedals, BanTamP amplifiers, wireless systems, and GUITTO structural accessories are available at the official company portal: . Musicians, retailers, and distribution partners can explore full product lines, download user guides, and submit business inquiries directly.

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JOYO and GUITTO: A Unified Brand Family Supporting Musicians From First Pedal to Professional Stage News Provided By Globalso November 11, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Music Industry



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