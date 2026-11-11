Acoustic Guitar Amp: JOYO's AC Series Amps With Multi-Band EQ And Effects For Acoustic Performances

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amplifying acoustic guitars requires a sound approach that respects the natural resonance of tonewoods and delicate fingerpicking dynamics. Unlike electric guitar amps that add intentional distortion, acoustic amplifiers prioritize warm, balanced sound while providing clear amplification for vocals. To support acoustic singer-songwriters, the JOYO AC series combines dedicated guitar and microphone channels with practical stage features:Natural Acoustic Voicing and Dual-Speaker Sound: Delivers balanced tone through dual full-range speakers (dual 4-inch on AC-20S, dual 6.5-inch on AC-40S) to preserve acoustic instrument resonance.Independent Dual-Channel Performance Routing: Features separate channels for acoustic guitar and vocal microphones, with dedicated volume controls and tone shaping on each channel.Simultaneous Onboard Effects: Houses dedicated Chorus, Delay, and Reverb effects with independent physical parameter knobs that can be dialed in and blended together.Flexible Power Options and Mobile Live Recording: Offers 20W (AC-20S) and 40W (AC-40S with built-in rechargeable battery) options equipped with Bluetooth and USB-C OTG recording.Natural Acoustic Voicing and Dual-Speaker SoundPiezoelectric undersaddle pickups can sound overly harsh or bright when connected to generic electric guitar amplifiers. The AC series features specialized input circuitry designed specifically for acoustic-electric instruments, smoothing out high-frequency piezo quack and reproducing natural acoustic body resonance.Acoustic projection is powered by matched dual-speaker configurations: dual 4-inch drivers on the 20W AC-20S (10W + 10W RMS) and dual 6.5-inch drivers on the 40W AC-40S (20W + 20W RMS). This dual-driver acoustic design delivers balanced frequency coverage and wide stereo projection, allowing fingerstyle nuances, pick articulation, and strummed chords to project clearly across rehearsal and performance spaces.The guitar channel provides intuitive three-band equalization with physical Bass, Middle, and Treble knobs, allowing guitarists to balance low-end warmth, adjust midrange body, and fine-tune high-frequency chime to suit different tonewoods and pickup types.Independent Dual-Channel Performance RoutingSinger-songwriters and solo performers require simultaneous amplification for both their instrument and vocal microphone. The AC series integrates two dedicated channels with separate volume regulation: Channel One features a standard 6.35 mm input for acoustic guitars, while Channel Two provides a balanced microphone input specifically optimized for dynamic (moving-coil) vocal microphones.The microphone channel includes dedicated Reverb to add vocal space without needing external processors. On the AC-40S, the microphone channel further expands tone flexibility with dedicated Mic Bass and Mic Treble EQ controls, allowing vocalists to shape their vocal warmth and presence independently from the guitar's three-band EQ settings. An overall Master volume knob governs total output, while a dedicated Headphone output (for headphones <=32ohm) with an independent volume knob automatically mutes the main speakers for silent practice.Simultaneous Onboard EffectsTo add spatial depth to direct acoustic pickup signals, the AC series incorporates a high-performance digital signal processor providing three classic effects: Chorus, Delay, and Reverb. Unlike processors that restrict players to a single effect at a time, the AC series allows Chorus, Delay, and Reverb to be engaged and blended simultaneously.Musicians adjust effect parameters using dedicated physical knobs: Chorus depth, Delay time, and Reverb dry/wet mix. This intuitive layout allows guitarists to add gentle chorus modulation to arpeggios, apply rhythmic delay repeats to melodic leads, and dial in warm reverb ambience effortlessly during live performances.Flexible Power Options and Mobile Live RecordingThe AC series provides scalable configurations to match different musical environments: the compact 20W AC-20S (weighing 5.4 kg with an 11.1V/2.2Ah lithium battery) suited for home practice and intimate lessons, and the 40W AC-40S (weighing 8.6 kg with a 14.8V/4.4Ah lithium battery) offering higher acoustic volume for coffeehouses and open-mic gatherings. Both models feature internal rechargeable lithium battery packs to support mobile rehearsals and outdoor jam sessions away from wall outlets.Both models feature built-in Bluetooth modules with a dedicated physical switch and a separate Music Volume control, allowing musicians to stream wireless backing tracks from smartphones without occupying the instrument channels. For modern recording and mobile live streaming, the amplifiers provide a Type-C USB OTG digital audio port and a 3.5 mm analog Port (with dedicated Rec Volume control). The package includes a 2-meter USB-C cable, a USB-C to Lightning adapter, and a 5-meter TRRS cable, enabling direct recording and live broadcasting to smartphones and computers without requiring an external sound card.Commercial Sourcing and Music Store SupportFor acoustic guitarists, music schools, and gear retailers, the JOYO AC series delivers tailored dual-channel amplification for acoustic instruments and vocals. Offering matched 20W (AC-20S) and 40W (AC-40S) models with simultaneous effects, headphone outputs, and USB-C OTG recording, these amplifiers comply with international CE, UKCA, FCC, and RoHS standards while serving as practical tools for home practice, coffeehouse open mics, and online lessons.Technical Documentation and Factory InquiriesMore information regarding dual-channel equalization curves, built-in spatial DSP algorithms, and acoustic cabinet specifications is available at the official company website: . Tone integration inquiries can be submitted via the online inquiry form.

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Acoustic Guitar Amp: JOYO's AC Series Amps With Multi-Band EQ and Effects for Acoustic Performances News Provided By Globalso November 11, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Music Industry



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