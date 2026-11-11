Influential Women: Rebecca Hernandez: Advancing Equitable Learning Through Bilingual Education & Family Partnership

IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assistant Principal at Creekside Elementary School in Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202, Rebecca Hernandez Champions Dual-Language Learning, Student Advocacy, and Strong Family EngagementPlainfield, Illinois – Rebecca Hernandez is an accomplished educational administrator who serves as Assistant Principal at Creekside Elementary School within Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202. At this pre-K through fifth-grade school, she supports dual-language programming as well as the BASES program, which serves students with behavioral and social-emotional needs. She also draws on her deep background in mathematics education and instructional coaching to support teachers and learners alike. Over the past six years in administrative roles, Rebecca has dedicated herself to supporting students, educators, and families while advancing initiatives that promote academic achievement and inclusive educational experiences. Speaking both English and Spanish, she brings 20 years of experience in education to her leadership.Rebecca began her career as a mathematics teacher before moving into instructional coaching, multilingual services, and school leadership. She spent 12 years with Chicago Public Schools and later held leadership and instructional roles in the Chicagoland suburbs. Those positions included serving as a Teaching and Learning Coach and Coordinator of Multilingual Services with Valley View School District 365U, and as Dean of Students at Glenbard East High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Mathematics from Loyola University Chicago, along with a Middle School Math and Science Endorsement, and she also holds an ESL and Bilingual endorsement. She went on to earn two master's degrees from Concordia University Chicago, in Secondary Mathematics and in Principal Preparation. Rebecca is a member of the Illinois Principals Association and the National Association of Bilingual Educators, and she is now preparing to begin a doctoral program as she works toward her long-term goal of serving in district-level educational leadership.Rebecca attributes her success to believing in herself and trusting her instincts. The best career advice she has received echoes that conviction: not to overthink every decision, to trust her instincts, and to remain grounded in her morals and values. Over the years, she has learned that thoughtful consideration matters, yet there are moments that call for the confidence to trust her own judgment and move forward. Staying true to who she is and letting her principles guide her choices has helped her navigate challenges with confidence and authenticity.Her advice to young women entering the education field follows naturally from that experience. Rebecca encourages them to believe in themselves and trust their abilities. She acknowledges that there will be moments of uncertainty and challenge along the way, but she believes confidence in one's knowledge, instincts, and potential can help carry new educators through them. She urges them to remain open to growth and never to underestimate the value of their unique perspectives and contributions.Among the greatest challenges in education today, Rebecca sees the difficulty of keeping families actively engaged in their children's learning despite demanding work schedules and numerous personal responsibilities. Many parents and caregivers cannot attend every school event or meeting, but she views this as an opportunity for schools to develop more creative and inclusive approaches to family engagement. Flexible scheduling, clear and consistent communication, and varied ways to participate can make it easier for every family to stay connected and involved in a child's educational journey. This perspective reflects her broader belief that strong relationships, clear communication, and meaningful family engagement are essential to student success, particularly as schools work to serve increasingly diverse communities.Honesty, transparency, and integrity are the values Rebecca holds most important in both her work and personal life. She believes in communicating openly, treating others with respect, and taking responsibility for her actions and decisions. These principles shape how she builds relationships, approaches challenges, and conducts herself with consistency and authenticity. In her leadership, they translate into a commitment to supporting staff, advocating for students, and partnering with families.Throughout her career, Rebecca has remained devoted to creating supportive, equitable, and accessible learning environments in which every student can thrive. From the math classroom to multilingual services and school administration, her path reflects a steady commitment to students and the communities they come from. As she prepares for doctoral study and future district-level leadership, Rebecca Hernandez continues to strengthen the bonds between schools and families, helping ensure that every child has the support needed to succeed.Learn More about Rebecca Hernandez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Rebecca Hernandez: Advancing Equitable Learning Through Bilingual Education & Family Partnership News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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