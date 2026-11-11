Influential Women: Bre Elyse Torp, Turns Calm Under Pressure Into Advocate-Centered Wedding And Event Planning

TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Lead Planner of Her Advocate Wedding & Event Planning, Bre Elyse Torp Guides Dallas Couples and Clients Through Every Detail With Steady, Dependable SupportDallas, Texas – Bre Elyse Torp is the Founder and Lead Planner of Her Advocate Wedding & Event Planning, an event planning company based in Dallas. Since launching her business in 2021, she has spent five years serving as a trusted advocate for her clients throughout the planning process. Her approach goes well beyond traditional checklists. Bre focuses on creating thoughtful, seamless events while guiding clients through family dynamics, managing unexpected challenges, and offering a dependable presence whenever they need support. Her specialties include client advocacy, event planning, wedding planning, wedding coordination, and event direction.Before entering the wedding and events industry, Bre worked as a 911 operator. That role taught her to remain calm under pressure, think critically, communicate effectively, and manage rapidly changing situations, skills that have carried over naturally into her work as a planner. She holds an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice and police science from Trinity Valley Community College. After first shadowing an experienced planner, she quickly established her own business by specializing in day-of coordination and has since expanded her expertise and services. That growth reflects her readiness to learn and her confidence in building her own business.Bre attributes her success to her ability to stay calm under pressure, her close attention to detail, and her genuine advocacy for clients from start to finish. She is passionate about transforming visions into unforgettable experiences, from luxury weddings and brand activations to private celebrations. Her background in emergency communications continues to help her adapt quickly and handle the unexpected. Outside of work, her love of travel and the joy of being a dog mom bring balance and perspective to both her professional and personal life.Bre has received multiple recognitions from Best of Business and is a member of the Wedding Planners of Dallas. As her company grows, she is developing a new brand that will extend her advocate-based approach beyond weddings into corporate events and other celebrations. The new venture will allow more clients to benefit from the same calm guidance and careful planning that define her wedding work. Through her blend of professionalism, organization, creativity, and client advocacy, Bre Elyse Torp ensures that every event is thoughtfully planned, successfully executed, and remembered for the care behind it.Learn More about Bre Elyse Torp:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Her Advocate Wedding & Event Planning,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Bre Elyse Torp, Turns Calm Under Pressure Into Advocate-Centered Wedding and Event Planning News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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