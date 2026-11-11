Influential Women: Kasey Burdick Turns Resilience, Integrity, And Analytical Skill Into A Federal Contracting Career

GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Pricing Analyst Kasey Burdick of Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, Brings Over Fifteen Years of Business Development Expertise, Strategic Pricing Insight, and a Deep Commitment to Family and CommunityColbert, Georgia – Kasey Burdick is a seasoned federal contracting and business development professional whose career spans 15 to 16 years in the industry. She serves as a Senior Pricing Analyst with a Pequot company, where she specializes in federal contracting pricing, cost modeling, pricing strategy, and proposal development. Over the years, her responsibilities have grown steadily across proposal coordination, pricing analysis, capture management, and business development leadership. Today, Kasey draws on her background in business management and economics to build Rough Order of Magnitude estimates, track profit and loss, and conduct variance analysis and forecasting. She also supports pricing volumes, performs market research, and develops strategic pricing solutions for government contracts. Alongside this work, she mentors junior analysts and helps shape pricing strategies that keep federal proposals both competitive and compliant.Kasey has built a reputation for pairing analytical expertise with strategic business insight. Her experience includes leading pricing teams, supporting contract opportunities worth millions and even billions of dollars, and managing proposal and capture activities. She has conducted opportunity and market analysis and has collaborated with cross-functional teams to develop successful federal contracting strategies. Her areas of specialty extend to cost modeling, forecasting, training, database management, and project management, giving her a broad view of how winning proposals come together.Her academic foundation is equally broad. Kasey holds three degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Economics with a specialization in Accounting from SUNY Empire State College, as well as an Associate of Science in Computer Science from the same institution. She also attended the United States Military Academy Prep School at West Point before transferring to continue her academic and professional journey after exiting the military. Her professional credentials include certifications in Capture Management and Government Contracting Vehicles. She is also a Certified Work Loading Specialist, a Certified Custodial Supervisor, and an Accredited Auditing Professional. Together, these qualifications give her a strong technical grounding for the detailed financial work that federal contracting demands.Kasey's path into the field was anything but conventional. When she first entered business development, she was still working toward her degree and knew little about the discipline. What she did have was a set of core characteristics that she was determined to show the company where she would go on to spend ten years. She learned every job she could within business development, took chances in areas that made her uncomfortable, and committed herself to mastering the roles that excited her. She did not let anyone stand in her way. Over time, she advanced from a temporary employee to leading departments and divisions, eventually earning the freedom to choose where she wanted to take her career. She describes herself as happier than ever in the work she does today.Originally from Hawaii, Kasey grew up in a very poor household and has spoken openly about the hardships of her early years. She experienced homelessness and a lack of money, and she faced difficult family circumstances that could easily have shaped a very different future. Rather than allowing those experiences to define her, she used them to decide what she did not want to become and which paths she would not follow. She drew equally on the good experiences in her life to become the person she is today. She sees herself as a kind person who strives to succeed and never gives up, no matter the circumstances. Her story stands as a reminder that a challenging start does not have to limit what someone can achieve.Kasey attributes her success to her family, who remain her greatest motivation and inspiration. Her children are at the center of everything she does, and she is driven by a desire to give them opportunities and experiences she may not have had growing up. Her family keeps her focused and gives her the determination to work hard, grow professionally, and build a life that allows for meaningful memories and travel to see loved ones. Her role model is her father, who remains her favorite person. He showed her the kind of person she wanted to become as an adult, and above all he taught her the value of being kind. Although he made a bad decision in the past, he taught her that one bad decision does not define who a person is. He also showed her that such a mistake does not have to stand in the way of any goal, as long as the heart and mind are fully committed to reaching it.For Kasey, being influential is rooted in authenticity, sincerity, and integrity. She wants people to know her as someone who is resilient and trustworthy, and she sees leadership as something that extends well beyond the office. Leadership, in her view, can take shape at work, among other parents in a school community, or at home in the example a parent sets for her children. She hopes to use her own background to make a positive difference and to show others the importance of giving back. She wants her children to grow up with determination, heart, and care for others, and to never give up. She is careful that her actions match her words, because she wants her children to see her as their role model in the same way she sees her father.The best career advice Kasey ever received came when she first entered business development. She was told to try everything and to learn the ins and outs of the entire department, so that she could keep learning, growing, and moving up in her professional journey. She took that guidance to heart and never boxed herself into any one area. By exploring every part of the department, she became better at her job and grew professionally in ways she might not otherwise have done. That approach still shapes how she works and how she mentors others.Her advice to young women entering the industry is to never give up on themselves or their goals. She encourages them to set a clear objective, remain committed to it, and accept that challenges and hardships are a natural part of any journey. When women are passionate and willing to put their heart into their work, she believes, they can find the strength and resilience to overcome difficult circumstances. Kasey often notes that her own experiences have shaped her but do not define her, and that she chose to rise above the examples she witnessed growing up. She urges other women to believe in their potential, stay true to themselves, and have the courage to create the life and future they envision.Kasey also challenges the common idea that people simply become what their upbringing makes them. In her view, anyone can become anything, regardless of how they were raised, and it is not the people who raised someone who decide who that person will be. A person who comes from nothing can become everything, just as a person who comes from everything can end up with nothing. What matters most, she says, is heart, determination, strength, authenticity, integrity, adaptability, and resilience. She acknowledges that not every day will be easy and that hardships are inevitable. The key is to take every experience and let it shape the person one wants to become.For those with big ambitions, including women who hope to lead a company one day, Kasey recommends finding the job they love and the area they are passionate about, then diving into it fully. She is candid that most people will start at the very bottom and will need to learn everything there is to know about their chosen field. Doing work that inspires full engagement, she explains, is what helps people learn their roles, build new strengths, and move up the ladder. In her experience, that kind of passion and commitment is what ultimately carries people to the top. Her own rise from temporary employee to division leader offers a living example of that advice.Looking at her field today, Kasey sees the constantly changing federal environment as the biggest challenge facing professionals in government contracting. Shifting priorities and requirements demand that pricing and business development teams stay alert and adaptable. At the same time, she sees the greatest opportunity in the chance to keep learning and growing in business development. Understanding new agencies, new departments, and the wider federal government opens doors for professionals willing to stay curious. For Kasey, that combination of change and learning is part of what keeps the work engaging year after year.Her values guide both her work and her personal life. Integrity comes first, as she believes in being an honest person others can trust and in keeping her commitments. Family and relationships are equally central, and she believes that family comes first and that time with loved ones matters deeply. She values growth, which for her means improving in her job, learning new skills, and becoming a better parent as her children grow and their needs change. Service is important to her as well, particularly giving back to schools, children, and animals. She also prizes creativity, expressed through new ideas, innovation, and problem-solving. Compassion and doing her best round out her values, as she is always ready to help friends and family and takes pride in giving full effort to everything she does.Kasey's commitment to service is visible throughout her community. She dedicates significant time to her children's schools as a Parent-Teacher Organization Member, Wrestling Booster Club President, and room parent. She donates supplies and money to teachers and supports school initiatives by sponsoring events and sports teams. Her care for animals extends to volunteering at animal shelters. Through this involvement, she models for her children the generosity and engagement she hopes they will carry into their own lives.Through her professional achievements, her dedication to mentorship, and her devotion to her family and community, Kasey exemplifies leadership, resilience, and a strong commitment to creating opportunities for others. Her journey from hardship to senior leadership in federal contracting shows how determination, authenticity, and a willingness to learn can open doors that once seemed out of reach. She continues to guide junior analysts, support her children's schools, and give back wherever she can. Her career offers encouragement to anyone who believes their beginnings might limit their future. In every role she takes on, Kasey Burdick demonstrates that heart, integrity, and perseverance can build a lasting legacy of success and service.Learn More about Kasey Burdick:Through her Influential Women profile:Through her LinkedIn profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Kasey Burdick Turns Resilience, Integrity, And Analytical Skill Into A Federal Contracting Career News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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