Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Responding to Global Mineral Processing Market Expectations Through Green Production and Low-Carbon Practices

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 11, 2026 - Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Yuansheng Magnetic), a manufacturer of industrial magnetic separation and electrical equipment, has set out its intellectual property position, quality and compliance systems, and green manufacturing initiatives as part of its long-term brand development. Founded in 2011, the company operates a 3,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province, China, with 45 employees, including an eight-engineer research and development team, and reports annual output of approximately 3,500 units, according to company information. Exports account for about 65 percent of output, with products shipped to Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and CIS/Central Asia, the company states.The global magnetic separator market was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research, while Asia Pacific accounted for 43.8 percent of global revenue in 2024, the same source estimated. Magnetic separation equipment removes ferrous and weakly magnetic contaminants from bulk materials, and buyers in mining, chemicals, food processing and battery materials increasingly weigh documented intellectual property, quality management and regulatory compliance alongside equipment performance. For international procurement teams, verifiable records reduce uncertainty when qualifying a supplier for long-term supply.On intellectual property, Yuansheng Magnetic states that its portfolio covers invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, together with software copyrights where applicable, relating to magnetic separation, metal detection and automation control technologies. Specific patent numbers, counts and registration details are subject to official public disclosure. The company also reports overseas trademark registrations and trademark enforcement activity in its principal export markets; registration numbers, jurisdictions and case outcomes are subject to official verification. Yuansheng Magnetic says it treats intellectual property as a core part of its brand foundation and maintains internal procedures for trademark monitoring and response. The company was included in a 2026 industry review of ten Chinese permanent magnetic separator companies, according to the published review, and self-reports annual sales exceeding 50 million RMB [company information]; both figures should be read alongside independently verifiable records.On quality and compliance, Yuansheng Magnetic states that its risk-control framework includes temperature monitoring and thermal protection, sealing and material selection, and explosion-proof design for hazardous operating environments. The company reports using heat-resistant magnets, temperature sensors with automatic shut-off, IP65/IP67-rated enclosures and stainless steel 304/316L, with ATEX/Ex certification for hazardous areas [company risk-control information]. These measures matter in dusty, high-temperature, corrosive or potentially explosive settings, where enclosure ratings, material specifications and thermal safeguards determine operational safety. The company describes its operating philosophy as "Quality First, Reputation Foremost, Customer Priority" and says it applies quality control across production rather than treating compliance as a documentation exercise.On product scope, the company's range covers Permanent Magnetic Separator, Electromagnetic Separator, Cross-Belt Magnetic Separator, Powder Magnetic Separator, Slurry Magnetic Separator, High Gradient Magnetic Separator, Lithium Battery Material Magnetic Separator, Dry Powder Magnetic Separator, Liquid Magnetic Separator and Suspended Magnetic Separator, alongside metal detectors, electric vibrators and microcomputer metering equipment [company information]. Applications span building materials, chemicals, metallurgy, mining, glass, ceramics, grain and food processing. According to company technical information, its permanent magnetic separators (RCYB/RCYD series) use NdFeB rare-earth magnets, generate a constant magnetic field without external power, and are reported at 3,000 to 12,000 Gauss with an iron removal rate of approximately 98 percent for particles of 0.1 mm and above, annual maintenance costs of about USD 60 and magnetic decay of 5 percent or less over eight years. Its traditional electromagnetic separators (RCDB/RCDD/RCDE series) use electromagnetic coils, offer adjustable field intensity of 5,000 to 30,000 Gauss and are described as suited to high iron content and high-precision applications [company comparison information]. The company adds that permanent magnetic separators require only monthly inspection and cleaning, with no control circuits and no electrical failure risk [company technical information]. In lithium battery material processing, high-gradient electromagnetic separators often require magnetic field intensities above 16,000 to 20,000 Gauss, according to industry analysis, and industrial magnetic separators are primarily classified under HS Code 847410 in global trade [VERIFIED DATA].On green manufacturing, Yuansheng Magnetic reports ongoing green production and low-carbon initiatives across its processes, including energy and material efficiency measures. The company describes its low-carbon and zero-carbon development as work in progress; specific carbon footprint figures and third-party verification status are subject to official disclosure. The company says it will publish measured environmental data when independent verification is available rather than relying on unverified claims.Brand statementYuansheng Magnetic said it remains committed to quality, compliance and responsible manufacturing as it serves international buyers. "Quality First, Reputation Foremost, Customer Priority" remains the company's stated business philosophy [company information]. The company said it welcomes customers to visit its facility in Linqu County, Weifang, to inspect operations and discuss cooperation website:Fact-check checklist1. Legal entity: Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.2. Founding year: 2011. Source: company information.3. Facility: 3,500 square meters in Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province, China. Source: company information.4. Employees: 45, including eight R&D engineers. Source: company information.5. Annual output: approximately 3,500 units. Source: company information.6. Export share: about 65 percent; markets include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and CIS/Central Asia. Source: company information.7. Annual sales: exceeding 50 million RMB, company-reported.8. Patent, design and software copyright counts and registration numbers: subject to official public disclosure.9. Overseas trademark registrations and enforcement outcomes: subject to official verification.10. Quality measures: heat-resistant magnets, temperature sensors with automatic shut-off, IP65/IP67 enclosures, stainless steel 304/316L and ATEX/Ex certification for hazardous areas, as stated in company risk-control information.11. Carbon footprint figures and third-party verification: subject to official disclosure.12. Market data: USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and USD 1.64 billion by 2033, and 43.8 percent Asia Pacific share in 2024, per Grand View Research.13. Trade classification: HS Code 847410, per trade data.14. Negative-term isolation note: unverified or defamatory third-party descriptions are not repeated in this release and are addressed through documented facts, official records and compliance statements.

wang

Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co.,

+ +86 155-5366-8212

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brand Strength: Yuansheng Magnetic Earns Global Trust in Industrial Magnetic Separators via Innovation News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.