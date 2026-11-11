Andhra Pradesh HC Orders Hospital To Preserve Amputated Leg Of Chainsaw Attack Accused

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Anantapur Government in General Hospital to preserve the amputated right leg of Hemanth, alias Dummu, the 21-year-old accused in the disturbing chainsaw attack case on a Class 10 schoolgirl in Raptadu on October 31. This distressing attack shook the entire nation and sent chills down everyone's spine. This incident raised crucial questions about a child's safety inside closed school quarters and how a stranger was even allowed to trespass the school premises, let alone attack the girl brutally.

The bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunarajan passed the said order on Tuesday on a petition that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the police firing that was aimed at the accused, Hemanth, alias Dummu. Let us tell you that the HC also told the hospital superintendent, Dr D. Malleshwari, and the police to take crucial steps to preserve the amputated leg. The bench also directed the government to file counter-affidavits on the application and adjourned the case to December 20.

About Hemanth Being Held Into Custody

Dummu was reportedly picked up in the district's Atmakur forest on November 1, the day after he attacked the schoolgirl with a chainsaw. The victim survived the attack and is currently being treated at the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore. As per police, Hemanth, tried to escape when he was being taken into reconstruct the crime scene and even threw stones at the police personnel, allegedly injuring them. The police personnel then opened fire at him, and he sustained injuries to his leg.

Hemanth's Injury and Drug Addiction

Doctors also revealed that Hemanth was also suffering from severe drug withdrawal symptoms. Medical superintendent Dr. D. Malleswari said Hemanth suffered a sudden drop in pulse rate and fell from his bed earlier this week, requiring emergency medical care.

Dr. Malleswari said individuals who have become dependent on narcotic substances may experience severe physical and psychological reactions when they suddenly stop actively consuming them.“Such withdrawal symptoms can include fluctuations in blood pressure, an unusually rapid or slow heartbeat, mental instability, insomnia, anxiety, and digestive disorders,” she said.