Kangal Shepherd Vs Tiger: Can This Powerful Dog Really Stand Up To A Big Cat?

Most Powerful Dog: Here we have detailed the most powerful dog in the world. It is powerful enough to even hunt a tiger. For that reason, it is kept in many countries to guard sheep and goats. Do you know what breed that dog belongs to?

Even the biggest animals run away in fear if they see a tiger in the forest. Are there dogs brave enough to face such a tiger? You will be surprised to know about Kangal, known as one of the strongest dog breeds in the world. These dogs from Turkey are raised to protect flocks of sheep and goats from wolves and other wild animals. Their huge body, strong muscles, speed, and powerful jaws are their specialty. That is why Kangal has a good reputation as a guard dog that can face dangerous animals. But the answer to the question of whether it can hunt a tiger is not so simple.

Kangal dog weight is usually 60 to 80 kg. Its bite force is said to be around 743 PSI. It can hold an opponent tightly with its strong jaws. Although Kangal's strength is less compared to a tiger, it has the courage and speed to face other animals. These dogs are especially effective in chasing away wolves that attack livestock. That is why they are specially raised to guard livestock.

As for the Bengal tiger, its strength is much greater than the Kangal. A large Bengal tiger can weigh anywhere from 250 to 350 kg. Its bite force is over 1,050 PSI. The attack with nails nearly four inches long is also extremely dangerous. A tiger can hunt even large animals with its weight, speed, and sharp claws. So no matter how strong a Kangal dog is, it cannot kill a tiger but it can scare it.