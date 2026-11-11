Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Review Energy And Mining Cooperation At COP31

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, mining and petrochemicals during a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

According to the presidential press service, at the beginning of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The two sides reviewed the current state of Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia relations and discussed opportunities to deepen their comprehensive partnership.

They noted the growing momentum in bilateral ties in recent years and highlighted a portfolio of major joint projects, a significant share of which focuses on renewable energy and other green energy initiatives.

Particular attention was given to identifying practical proposals to expand cooperation in the oil and gas, petrochemical and mining sectors, as well as other priority industries.

The meeting underscored the two countries' interest in strengthening economic ties and advancing investment projects across key sectors.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, alongside holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.