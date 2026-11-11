Vancasso Unveils Thanksgiving Tableware Selection Featuring Reactive Glaze Dinnerware, Boho Chic Designs And Bakeware

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A catalog spanning 64 dinnerware set configurations connects individual style with settings for four or six people and bakeware for the holiday table.

Boulder, Colorado, USA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26, vancasso is introducing a curated Thanksgiving tableware selection featuring reactive-glaze stoneware, Boho Chic porcelain dinnerware and coordinated bakeware. Designed to help hosts create distinctive holiday table settings, the selection combines expressive colors, decorative textures and practical serving formats, offering alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving tableware while supporting everyday dining beyond the holiday season.

The holiday selection brings together 64 dinnerware set configurations across vancasso's Reactive Glaze and Boho Chic collections, including 44 reactive-glaze and 20 Boho Chic options, according to a review of the brand's online catalog on November 5, 2026. With dinnerware sets designed for four or six people, the assortment caters to different gathering sizes and aesthetic preferences, from understated stoneware finishes to vibrant, patterned porcelain.

Complementing the dinnerware, vancasso's Starry Bakeware Set of 3 offers an oven-to-table serving solution for holiday dishes. Available in navy blue and teal green reactive-glaze finishes, the three-piece set combines different baking capacities with decorative details, allowing hosts to prepare and present casseroles, roasted vegetables and seasonal side dishes in coordinated bakeware. Together, the dinnerware and bakeware provide a flexible approach to Thanksgiving entertaining that balances visual appeal with everyday functionality.









The Starry Lipped-Edge 24-Piece Dinnerware Set extends that approach to six place settings. Each includes a dinner plate, salad plate, soup bowl and cereal bowl. Its blue and teal tones can be styled with linen napkins, wooden serving pieces and autumn greenery, while the different bowl formats accommodate courses served throughout the meal.









For hosts who favor pattern, the Simi 24-Piece Dinnerware Set with Double-Sided Bowls pairs floral and geometric decoration with porcelain. Designed for six, it contains six each of dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls and cereal bowls. Patterns on the interiors and exteriors keep the decoration visible as dishes are passed around the table. Neutral linens and simple glassware allow those details to remain the focus.









Bakeware T hat B ecomes P art of the S etting

Thanksgiving preparation calls for dishes that can handle different recipes and portion sizes. The Starry Bakeware Set of 3 brings that flexibility to a coordinated stoneware set, with capacities listed at 102, 70 and 50 ounces, approximately 3.02, 2.08 and 1.48 liters.

The three sizes offer options for family-style casseroles, baked vegetables and smaller side dishes. Navy blue and teal green reactive-glaze finishes connect the bakeware visually with the table, while ridged exteriors and scalloped handles add texture. The product is listed as oven, microwave and dishwasher safe, allowing the baking dishes themselves to serve as presentation pieces.

Design T hat C arries B eyond the H oliday

vancasso's in-house design team and its own manufacturing facility support a process that runs from initial sketches to finished glazes. The Thanksgiving selection brings that approach into a familiar hosting challenge: choosing pieces that work together while leaving room for the traditions and tastes of the household.

Guided by its philosophy, Create a Colorful Life, vancasso uses color and texture to give everyday meals a sense of occasion. For Thanksgiving, that can mean a four-person Adonis setting, a patterned Simi table for six, or a Starry baking dish placed among serving pieces already collected at home. The same pieces can continue into weekend meals and gatherings after the holiday.

Explore the Boho Chic and Reactive Glaze collections, the Starry Bakeware Set of 3 and Dinnerware Sets for Six at vancassotableware.com.

About vancasso

vancasso creates stoneware and porcelain dinnerware, bakeware and serving pieces that combine expressive design with everyday function. Its collections include reactive glazes and Bohemian patterns, alongside farmhouse and contemporary styles. With an in-house design team and its own manufacturing facility, the brand develops products around its philosophy, Create a Colorful Life. Learn more at vancassotableware.com.

Catalog note: Counts reflect unique public product listings on November 5, 2026. Different set sizes count separately; color variants do not. Listings explicitly named LOVECASA are excluded. Counts describe the product offering, not sales or regional stock.

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