One Identity Unveils Active Roles 8.6 With Enhanced Security And Administration

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Active Roles 8.6: Cumulative security, feature and administration upgrades

One Identity has introduced Active Roles 8.6, strengthening secure and streamlined Active Directory administration with cumulative platform improvements, expanded API capabilities and greater authentication flexibility.

Active Roles 8.6, updated July 27, 2026, focuses on security and cumulative platform improvements. It fixes an RSTS configuration security issue and supersedes versions 8.3, 8.4 and 8.5. Compared with Active Roles 8.2.1 SP6, One Identity says 8.6 incorporates the features, enhancements and resolved issues delivered across that intervening release line. See the Active Roles 8.6 Release Notes.

The recent improvements are therefore best described as an administrator and integration experience upgrade, rather than a new visual redesign. The cumulative release line adds capabilities including the Active Roles REST API, as well as Redistributable Secure Token Server capabilities supporting API access and SAML 2.0 federated authentication.

Active Roles 8.6: Familiar Administration Meets Greater Flexibility and Consolidation

Those upgrades complement one of Active Roles' most recognizable usability strengths: a flexible, configurable UI that can be tailored to individual users and personas. Its thick-client interface is designed to resemble the familiar Microsoft Active Directory experience, helping reduce the learning curve for experienced AD administrators.

The broader experience centers on consolidation, with a single console spanning Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft 365 helping administrators avoid constantly switching between separate management environments. Together with PowerShell and VBScript support, the product keeps familiar tools and interaction patterns at the center of the administrator experience.

This combination of configurable views, familiar administration and centralized control supports Active Roles' position among top Active Directory management solutions.

#1 PeerSpot Position Strengthens the Ease-of-Administration Story

PeerSpot currently ranks Active Roles by One Identity #1 in Active Directory Management, with an 8.5/10 rating based on 92 reviews. It also reports the largest category mindshare at 11.7%, up from 10.4% year over year, and identifies Active Roles as the category's most popular solution by searches. [peerspot.com]

The PeerSpot assessment highlights automated user provisioning, lifecycle management, role-based access control, password resets and streamlined account management among capabilities that reduce manual effort.

Feature in focus: Administrator experience with Active Roles 8.6

Active Roles 8.6 is an administrator-experience evolution, combining cumulative security, API and authentication improvements with the product's established configurable UI, familiar Microsoft-style experience and consolidated hybrid administration.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect and simplify access to digital identities. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms – from self-managed to fully managed – our solutions integrate seamlessly into your identity fabric to strengthen your identity perimeter, protect against breaches, and ensure governance and compliance. Trusted by more than 11,000 organizations managing over 500 million identities, One Identity is a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and access management (AM) for security without compromise. One Identity is recognized as one of the best cybersecurity companies for agentic AI security and NHI management solutions.

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