HIP Video Promo Presents: Lords And Liars Premiere New Music Video 'Love Pocket' On Music-News

Lords and Liars Collide Jazz and Metal on Chaotic New Single“Love Pocket”

NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A bone-chilling, dark sense of humor comes with the territory for Lords and Liars. With two members working in healthcare, the North Carolina alternative-metal band draws on the stranger moments of working in a hospital for some of its best songcraft. Their new single,“Love Pocket,” takes an unusual patient story and turns it into a collision of jazz, metal, and unabashed sonic exuberance.

The band has been together for more than a decade, and the years of writing, practicing, and performing have made them feel like family. Jen and Gray are married nurses working towards healing their community, while guitarist Kenny and drummer Steve work in warehouse and factory trades, respectively. Recent songs draw on the psychological demands of healthcare, while other material dates back to earlier projects in the 1990s. Their musical influences are equally varied, ranging from the experimental rock of Primus and Mr. Bungle to the pedal-to-the-metal, balls-to-the-wall approach of Slayer, Rush, and Tool.

“Our goal is for each song to have its own personality and story,” the band explains. Their earlier EP, SPQR, and singles“Abortion Goo” and“Killdozer” reflect an appetite for combining styles rather than staying in one lane.“Love Pocket” continues that approach ahead of their forthcoming album, 21st Century Humors, which began taking shape during the COVID pandemic. Gray traces the song to an unusual story he heard through his nursing work about a patient with a colostomy. The incident's dark absurdity became a starting point rather than a literal script, with the jazz-metal arrangement reflecting the chaos of the story. He also deliberately avoided explicit lyrics so the song could be played in a wider variety of venues.

For the music video, the band took a different turn. Inspired by the style of British crime drama Peaky Blinders, they envisioned an early 1900s period setting where sharp clothing would stand out against worn, grimy surroundings. A local historic building offered exactly that contrast, but it was far from ready for filming. Over a month of weekends, they cleared debris, ensured a structural inspection had been performed, and prepared the stairwell and upper floor. They even treated the wooden floors with vegetable oil to control dust. With no electricity or plumbing, director and videographer Tony Murnahan relied on battery-powered equipment, while bathroom breaks meant a trip to Gray's nearby house. It was the band's first experience working with extras, coordinated wardrobe, and an off-property set. Friends contributed ideas along the way, and the building's weathered surfaces gave the footage the authentic patina they wanted.

Afterward, Murnahan joked,“I have proven to myself that I can record in these conditions, but I will probably not do it again!” Gray still counts band practice among his favorite evenings of the week. Things are heating up, and with 21st Century Humors imminent, Lords and Liars are eager to make more elaborate music videos without losing the earthy, organic pleasure of making music together.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Lords and Liars premiere new music video 'Love Pocket' on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 11, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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