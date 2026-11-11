The Honor Society Of Phi Kappa Phi Installs Chapter 366 At Stanton University

Making History at Stanton University! On November 6, 2026, Stanton University proudly celebrated the installation of Chapter 366 of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. This milestone marks an important step in our continued commitment to academic excelle

Congratulations to the newly elected officers of Stanton University's Phi Kappa Phi Chapter. Their leadership will help advance a culture of scholarship, achievement, and lifelong learning at Stanton University.

Stanton University is honored to join the distinguished community of Phi Kappa Phi. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering academic excellence and celebrating outstanding achievements across all disciplines.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi installed its 366th chapter at Stanton University in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 6, 2026. Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society recognizing academic excellence.

The installation of the Stanton University chapter comes after a thorough petitioning process, site visit and approval from the Society's board of directors. To be eligible, an institution must be a regionally accredited four-year college or university with an established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the Society.

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff of Stanton University on establishing a new chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. Your dedication to academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and lifelong learning embodies the ideals of our Society. We are proud to welcome your institution into our community of scholars and look forward to the impact this chapter will make in celebrating and advancing the love of learning,” said Society Executive Director Dr. Bradley R. Newcomer.

Officers elected by the chartering group to serve the newly installed chapter include President Dr. Kiran Kanwar, President-Elect Dr. Louna Al Hallak, PhD, Secretary Mafe S., and Treasurer Dr. Ellen Lee.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded when Marcus L. Urann had a desire to create a different kind of honor society-one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 select campuses in the United States and its territories and inducts approximately 20,000 new members each year.

Membership is by invitation only to the top 7.5 percent of juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, along with faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The Society's mission is to "cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning."

Since its founding, more than 1.75 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization's more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley.

Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards more than $1 million to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards, and grants for local and national literacy initiatives.

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit .

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The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Installs Chapter 366 at Stanton University News Provided By Stanton University November 11, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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