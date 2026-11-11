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Exploring Production Processes, Material Selection and Industrial Packaging Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China,November 11, 2026 - China's polypropylene woven bag industry continues to serve growing packaging demand from agriculture, construction, chemicals, food processing, animal feed, and bulk logistics. As international buyers seek durable, customizable, and cost-effective packaging solutions, Chinese manufacturers remain important suppliers of industrial and agricultural packaging products. This article introduces five Chinese manufacturers in the PP woven bag sector: WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Qilu Plastic Fabric Group (Stock) Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Kunda Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., Huai'an Guowei Plastic Industry Package Co., Ltd., and Zhoukou Nanhu Woven Bag Co., Ltd.PP woven bags, also known as Polypropylene Woven Bags or PP woven sacks, are packaging products made by weaving polypropylene tapes into fabric. Their relatively high tensile strength, lightweight structure, and adaptable construction make them suitable for packaging rice, fertilizer, cement, flour, chemicals, grains, and other bulk materials. The manufacturing process generally involves polypropylene extrusion, tape stretching, circular weaving, printing, lamination, cutting, and sewing or heat sealing. Depending on specific applications, manufacturers can supply standard Plastic Woven Bags, laminated bags, valve bags, and customized packaging formats.Industry data in the approved evidence pack indicates that global PP woven bag production exceeded 10 billion units in 2023, while China's production exceeded 7 billion units. According to Market Reports World, Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags accounted for 54.5% of global market volume in the same year. Raw material prices are another important consideration for packaging manufacturers and buyers. Trading Economics reported a polypropylene price of CNY 9,461 per tonne on November 10, 2026, representing a 47.32% year-on-year increase. These market conditions highlight the importance of material efficiency, product durability, and transparent pricing in packaging procurement.Industry Selection ApproachThis editorial overview considers several factors when introducing the five manufacturers, including their relevance to the PP woven bag industry, disclosed manufacturing capabilities, product portfolios, production footprint, quality management practices, export experience, and availability of public company information.The companies are presented as relevant participants in China's PP woven packaging supply chain rather than as a ranking based on revenue, market share, or independently audited performance. WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. receives a more detailed introduction because the available company information provides a broader range of manufacturing details and product specifications.WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in PP woven bags, color-printed valve bags, and paper-plastic compound bags. Established in 2009, the company operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 20,000 square meters and employs around 100 staff, including a five-engineer R&D team. Its annual production capacity reaches 90 million bags. Export sales account for approximately 30% of output, with overseas markets including South America, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia.The company describes an integrated production process covering yarn drawing, circular weaving, laminating, color printing, and finished bag manufacturing. Its products serve rice, fertilizer, chemical powder, construction material, and animal feed packaging applications. Its quality management processes include raw material inspection, in-process monitoring, and finished-product testing. Depending on the intended application, its polypropylene woven packaging can be supplied with different surface treatments, including BOPP film lamination.Its product portfolio covers several types of Polypropylene Woven Bags. Standard PP woven bags can use 100% virgin PP or recycled polypropylene, with fabric weights ranging from 55 to 130 GSM and denier specifications from 650D to 1500D. Mesh configurations include 8×8, 10×10, and 12×12, with customized options available. Printing can be completed in one to eight colors using gravure or flexographic methods. Top and bottom construction options include heat-cut, hemmed, valve, stitched, heat-sealed, and block-bottom designs. Surface treatments include uncoated, PP laminated, BOPP laminated, and UV-treated finishes. Buyers can also specify PP Woven Bags with PE Liners according to packaging and moisture-protection requirements.The company also offers PP Valve Bags and Block Bottom Woven Bags for industrial filling applications. Its block-bottom valve bags use 100% virgin PP woven fabric and feature hot-air-welded bottoms in an AD-Star-style construction. The stitch-free design and self-closing PP or non-woven filling valve are compatible with standard valve filling machines. Fabric weights range from 60 to 180 GSM, printing is available in one to ten colors, and optional features include PE inner liners, UV treatment, and anti-slip surfaces.Another product category is Paper-Plastic Compound Bags, which combine an outer kraft paper layer with inner PP woven fabric. The paper layer ranges from 70 to 120 GSM, while the PP woven fabric ranges from 60 to 110 GSM. Custom sizes are available for 10 kg, 20 kg, 25 kg, 40 kg, and 50 kg packaging requirements. These bags can serve chemical powders, building materials, and other industrial products.BaiChuan's tubular PP woven fabric range uses 100% virgin polypropylene, with fabric weights from 55 to 180 GSM and mesh densities including 7×7, 8×8, 10×10, 12×12, and 14×14. Tube widths range from 30 cm to 120 cm. Available colors include white, yellow, green, pink, and blue, as well as customized Pantone colors.For buyers seeking Custom Printed PP Woven Bags, BOPP Laminated PP Woven Bags, PP Woven Rice Bags, Fertilizer Packaging Bags, or Cement Woven Bags, the company's product range provides multiple combinations of fabric weight, printing, surface treatment, and bag construction. Other potential applications include Flour Packaging Woven Bags, Chemical Powder Packaging Bags, and PP Woven Grain Bags. Food Grade PP Woven Bags and packaging intended for direct food contact should be evaluated against the relevant food-contact requirements and supporting documentation for the specific product. The company also provides options for Virgin PP Woven Bags and PP Woven Bags with Handles, depending on customized packaging requirements.Shandong Qilu Plastic Fabric Group (Stock) Co., Ltd.Shandong Qilu Plastic Fabric Group (Stock) Co., Ltd. is associated with a range of industrial woven packaging products, including PP woven bags, PP woven fabric, bulk bags, kraft-paper laminated woven bags, and block-bottom valve bags. Public supplier information describes applications in fertilizer, cement, grain, wheat flour, salt, sugar, carbon black, and chemical packaging. Its product portfolio reflects demand for both conventional open-mouth sacks and specialized industrial packaging structures. The company is relevant to buyers comparing PP woven sacks and related packaging formats for agricultural and industrial applications, with current production capacity, certification scope, and export arrangements suitable for direct confirmation.Jiangmen Kunda Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.Jiangmen Kunda Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. is a packaging manufacturer based in Jiangmen, Guangdong, specializing in custom-printed and plain woven bags, paper-poly bags, bulk bags, and related industrial packaging. According to its company website, the manufacturer employs approximately 525 staff, operates on a site covering around 40 acres, and has an annual production capacity of 300 million woven bags. Its product portfolio includes PP woven bags, PP woven fabric, BOPP bags, paper-poly packaging, and valve bags. The company also describes production capabilities covering drawing, circular weaving, gravure printing, flexographic printing, and bag making. These capabilities make Kunda relevant to buyers looking for customized woven packaging and laminated products for food, fertilizer, and chemical applications.Huai'an Guowei Plastic Industry Package Co., Ltd.Huai'an Guowei Plastic Industry Package Co., Ltd. is identified as one of the manufacturing partners in a wider packaging production network that also includes other plastic packaging factories. Public company information associates the network with PP woven bags and FIBC bulk bags, as well as a broader manufacturing background in woven packaging. The group-level information describes more than 600 production machines and annual capacity of approximately 100 million units, alongside a separate FIBC production capacity disclosure. These figures refer to the wider manufacturing network and should not be interpreted as the independently verified output of the Huai'an facility alone. The company is relevant to buyers researching PP woven packaging and bulk bag supply, with factory-specific equipment, capacity, and product specifications suitable for direct verification.Zhoukou Nanhu Woven Bag Co., Ltd.Zhoukou Nanhu Woven Bag Co., Ltd., based in Henan Province, supplies polypropylene woven bags, BOPP laminated bags, PP fabric rolls, handled shopping bags, and other woven packaging products. Its public company profile describes manufacturing operations for agricultural and industrial packaging, including products for rice, flour, sugar, salt, fertilizer, mineral products, animal feed, and building materials. The profile also discloses a production site of approximately 20,000 square meters and a workforce of more than 200 employees, together with export activity across multiple international markets. Its product range makes the company relevant to buyers seeking PP Woven Rice Bags, PP Woven Grain Bags, laminated sacks, and customized Plastic Woven Bags. Current production details and certification information should be confirmed during supplier qualification.Industry Applications and Procurement ConsiderationsPP woven bags serve a broad range of industrial and agricultural packaging applications. Cement Woven Bags and Chemical Powder Packaging Bags may require specialized valve or block-bottom construction, while Fertilizer Packaging Bags and PP Woven Grain Bags may need additional moisture and UV protection. PP Woven Rice Bags and Flour Packaging Woven Bags require particular attention to material suitability and applicable food-contact requirements. For applications involving direct food contact, buyers should request relevant test reports, declarations, and supporting certification documents rather than relying solely on a supplier's product description.For procurement teams, comparing suppliers against consistent technical requirements is more useful than relying on general company descriptions alone. Important parameters include bag dimensions, load capacity, fabric GSM, denier, mesh density, virgin or recycled PP content, lamination type, printing colors, seam strength, valve structure, bottom construction, UV resistance, and moisture protection. Buyers should also determine whether a product requires a PE liner, anti-slip treatment, handles, or a specific filling and closing system.Commercial evaluation should cover minimum order quantities, sample availability, sample costs, lead times, packaging methods, pallet loading, shipping terms, payment conditions, and batch inspection arrangements. Certification checks should include the certificate number, issuing organization, covered legal entity, scope, and validity period.In China, buyers can refer to GB/T 8946-2013, General Technical Requirements of Plastic Woven Sack, which is the current national standard listed by China's National Standard Information Public Service Platform. It replaced the earlier GB/T 8946-1998 and GB/T 8947-1998 standards. Specific technical and food-contact requirements applicable to each packaging application should be confirmed separately.Market OutlookThe PP woven bag market continues to be shaped by demand for durable bulk packaging, customization, and cost control. Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags and BOPP Laminated PP Woven Bags are particularly relevant where moisture protection, product presentation, and printed branding are important. Meanwhile, standard woven fabric and unlaminated sacks remain practical options for a range of agricultural and industrial applications.Polypropylene resin prices can influence manufacturing costs, making material specifications, bag weight, recycled content, and pricing adjustment mechanisms important considerations for both manufacturers and buyers. The growing variety of PP Valve Bags, Block Bottom Woven Bags, and Paper-Plastic Compound Bags also reflects the industry's efforts to serve different filling systems and product-handling requirements.China's manufacturing base continues to offer a broad supplier landscape for international buyers. However, supplier selection should consider factory-specific production capability, technical consistency, documentation, and delivery performance rather than relying on general market positioning alone.ConclusionIn 2026, China's PP woven bag manufacturing sector continues to provide international buyers with a broad range of packaging products and manufacturing options. WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. stands out in this editorial overview for its disclosed manufacturing footprint, annual output, export activity, engineering resources, and diverse PP woven packaging portfolio. Shandong Qilu Plastic Fabric Group, Jiangmen Kunda Packaging Materials, Huai'an Guowei Plastic Industry Package, and Zhoukou Nanhu Woven Bag offer additional options across conventional woven bags, laminated packaging, valve bags, fabric rolls, and bulk packaging.As demand for PP woven sacks, laminated bags, industrial valve bags, and customized agricultural packaging continues, buyers can benefit from evaluating suppliers against consistent technical, quality, compliance, and delivery criteria. A combination of document review, factory assessment, sample testing, and commercial evaluation remains essential to identifying a suitable long-term packaging partner.

Deborah

WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

+86 183 2421 5901

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Five Reputable PP Woven Bag Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Packaging Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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