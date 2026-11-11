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Meeting tile adhesive, mortar, and construction chemical needs with HPMC solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hebei, China, November 11, 2026: Ten suppliers of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose were assessed for their relevance to tile adhesive manufacturing in 2026, as formulators balance water retention, open time and sag resistance against certification scope, viscosity consistency and delivery reliability.HPMC, registered under CAS number 9004-65-3, is a non-ionic cellulose ether made by etherifying purified cellulose with methyl and hydroxypropyl groups. In HPMC for Cement Mortar and HPMC for Gypsum Plaster systems, it works as a thickener, water-retention agent, binder and protective colloid, and decides whether a cementitious tile adhesive reaches a declared performance class. Cementitious ceramic tile adhesives are classified under EN 12004-1 and ISO 13007-1, with C1 denoting normal and C2 improved performance, while ASTM C627 sets out a test method for evaluating ceramic floor tile installation systems using the Robinson-type floor tester. Construction applications account for approximately 60% of total HPMC demand, and the global construction HPMC market was estimated at USD 2.73 billion in 2026 with a projection of USD 4.15 billion by 2034, according to a 2026 construction HPMC market report published by Vertex AI Search Grounding.Ranking methodologyThis is an editorial assessment, not a certification and not a ranking issued by any trade association or standards body. Six criteria were applied to every company: construction and dry-mix application relevance; manufacturing capacity and supply reliability; third-party management-system certification; viscosity range and batch-to-batch consistency; customization, minimum order quantity and lead time; and export coverage together with technical service. Companies were judged on evidence relevant to tile adhesive formulation rather than on group revenue, which is why the order differs from a general chemical-industry size table. Where a supplier's public documentation does not disclose a specific value, this article records no figure rather than an estimate, and buyers should verify all grade data against current technical data sheets.1. Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China)Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd. is a cellulose ether manufacturer based in Mayu Chemical Industry Park, Jinzhou City, Hebei Province, producing HPMC, MHEC, HEC and redispersible polymer powder. Founded in 2003, the company operates an 80,000 square metre site with more than 100 employees, including a 20-engineer R&D team, and reports that 80% of output is exported to Asia, Africa, Europe and America. Existing industrial-grade capacity is stated at 30,000 tons, and a building-material-grade project begun in 2020 with a total investment of RMB 350 million is designed for 55,000 tons per year, using 12 integrated horizontal reactors under a DCS control centre so that feeding, metering, temperature and pressure run in a closed process. Construction grades including HPMC-KM8100M, KM8150M and KM8200M are specified at NDJ viscosities of 48,000 to 72,000, 120,000 to 180,000 and 180,000 to 240,000 mPa·s at 2% concentration, with low ash content and batch-to-batch viscosity control defined per model. ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certificates are held under number 00426Q02205R247, issued by Zhongjian Certification Co., Ltd. and valid from 14 July 2026 to 13 July 2029, alongside a REACH registration and an HPMC life-cycle assessment review statement issued on 14 May 2026 by Star Talers EnviroTech Ltd under ISO 14040 and ISO 14044. OEM and ODM orders are accepted from 1 ton, with a stated 7-day lead time and 500 tons monthly capacity.2. Dow Inc. (United States)Dow Inc. is a United States materials science company whose construction additives business supplies cellulose ethers used in cementitious tile adhesives, mortars and gypsum systems. Its place in this ranking rests on application depth and scale rather than on a single product line: cellulose ethers are supported by formulation laboratories, published technical literature and a distribution network reaching most major construction-chemical markets. For tile adhesive producers the practical advantage is access to application testing support and to documentation broadly recognised by formulators working to European and North American standards. The trade-off is commercial, since a supplier of this size typically structures terms around larger order volumes, and mid-sized mortar producers may find customization cycles longer than at specialist cellulose ether houses. Buyers should confirm the exact construction grade, viscosity band and regional stock point directly, because portfolio details vary by market.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japanese chemical group and one of the long-established producers of cellulose ethers, with grades serving pharmaceutical, food and construction applications. For tile adhesive manufacturers the attraction is a wide viscosity range and a manufacturing base that has supplied regulated industries for decades, which usually translates into mature batch documentation and stable specification sheets. Construction-oriented grades are often evaluated alongside the company's pharmaceutical and food products in multi-grade procurement programmes, an advantage for groups purchasing cellulose ethers across several business units. Buyers should note that construction-grade HPMC forms a smaller part of a broad chemical portfolio, so application-specific formulation support is not always the first commercial priority, and the grade suited to a given formula should be confirmed against the current technical data sheet.4. SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG is a Wiesbaden-based cellulose ether producer within the Shin-Etsu group whose products are well known in European dry-mix mortar formulation. Its position here reflects European production and documentation practice: buyers formulating to EN 12004-1 classes generally value a supplier whose technical data, safety documentation and quality records are aligned with EU requirements. That makes the company a frequent candidate for tile adhesive, skim coat and gypsum plaster systems sold into European markets, where the burden of proof on water retention and open time is high. Because the business operates within a larger group, product availability and commercial terms can follow group-level policy, and buyers should confirm which construction grades remain allocated to European production rather than to other group sites.5. Ashland Inc. (United States)Ashland Inc. is a United States specialty chemicals company with a cellulose ether and additive portfolio used in construction, industrial and consumer applications. Its relevance to tile adhesive manufacturing lies in formulation know-how around rheology and water retention rather than in raw tonnage alone, and its technical service function supports formulators adjusting open time, slip resistance and workability. Mortar producers usually evaluate Ashland for specific problem-solving briefs, such as stabilising a lightweight or large-format tile adhesive, where application support outweighs unit price. The limitation is one of focus: the construction offering sits inside a diversified specialty portfolio, so availability of construction-grade volumes and regional stock can differ from dedicated cellulose ether producers. Grade availability and documentation should be verified before qualification.6. LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. is a South Korean chemical manufacturer producing cellulose ethers within an integrated chemical business and serving construction and industrial customers in Asia and beyond. Its ranking position reflects a combination of regional supply proximity and the process discipline expected of an integrated petrochemical-derived operation. For tile adhesive producers in Asia-Pacific, a regional supplier can shorten transit time and simplify documentation for local regulatory requirements, which matters when one formulation is manufactured in several countries. Buyers should confirm the construction-grade viscosity range and the availability of application-specific technical data, since the company's cellulose ether range is broader than the dry-mix segment alone. Commercial terms and grade allocation should be checked at quotation stage rather than assumed from a group catalogue.7. Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. (China)Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese cellulose ether manufacturer with both construction-grade and pharmaceutical-grade lines, and is among the larger Chinese producers in this segment. Its relevance to tile adhesive manufacturing rests on scale and on a product range covering the viscosity bands commonly used in cementitious adhesives, together with export experience into dry-mix markets. Producers in this tier compete strongly on cost and delivery flexibility, which suits mortar manufacturers running frequent grade changes or regional packaging requirements. The buyer's task is to verify consistency rather than capability: request batch-to-batch viscosity records, ash content data and the certification scope behind any quality claim, and confirm that the grade offered matches the target adhesive class.8. Shandong Eton New Material Co., Ltd. (China)Shandong Eton New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese cellulose ether producer whose output is oriented towards HPMC for Dry Mix Mortar, HPMC for Wall Putty, HPMC for Skim Coat and construction chemical applications. It belongs in this ranking because it serves the same buyer group as the larger Chinese producers while offering a narrower, application-focused range. For a tile adhesive manufacturer, that focus can translate into faster response on grade adjustments and packaging customization for export shipments, which is relevant for private-label and OEM mortar producers. The trade-off is smaller scale than the largest producers listed here, so buyers with multi-country requirements should confirm available volume and lead time before locking a specification. Checks of viscosity consistency, moisture and ash content against the supplier's own data sheet remain the deciding step.9. Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Chinese cellulose ether manufacturer supplying construction-grade HPMC to dry-mix mortar and tile adhesive producers under an export-oriented commercial model. Its position in this list reflects accessibility rather than scale: the company serves mid-sized and specialist mortar producers needing moderate volumes with flexible grade selection. That profile fits formulators of C1 and C2 cementitious adhesives, wall putty and skim coat products who buy in container quantities and require packaging tailored to their own brand. The limitation is typical of export-focused producers, in that technical documentation depth and application laboratory support may be thinner than at the global majors, so buyers should test samples in their own formula rather than rely on catalogue values alone, and should confirm certification scope before qualification.10. Kima Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Kima Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of HPMC for construction applications, with technical documentation covering high-viscosity grades of the type used for water retention in cement-based systems. It appears in this ranking as a specialist supplier for mortar producers who need defined viscosity options rather than a broad chemical portfolio. For tile adhesive formulators the practical value lies in matching a viscosity band to a target open time and sag resistance, then confirming batch consistency over repeat orders. Buyers should treat a high-viscosity claim as a specification starting point rather than an outcome: request water retention and ash content data for the exact grade, validate it in a trial mix, and verify certification scope and delivery terms directly with the supplier.What the ranking means for tile adhesive formulatorsThe comparison points to three practical conclusions. First, construction-grade HPMC is not a commodity identified by name alone: the same chemistry is regulated as a food additive in the EU and the United States while being sold industrially for mortar, so grade, purity and dossier differ by end use, and a construction buyer should ask for construction-specific documentation. Second, management-system certification varies in scope. An ISO 14001 certificate addresses environmental management and does not certify product quality, whereas ISO 9001 covers the quality system, so certificate numbers and scopes should be checked rather than counted. Third, flexibility and scale are separate advantages: global producers offer application laboratories and broad distribution, while specialist producers offer lower minimum quantities and faster grade or packaging changes. Buyers should match the criterion to the risk, using scale for multi-country continuity and flexibility for frequent reformulation.Market contextTrade classification and cost remain live variables. HPMC falls under HS subheading 3912.39, the heading for cellulose ethers other than carboxymethylcellulose and its salts, so customs data and duty lookups should be run on that code rather than on a product name. On the cost side, cellulose ether prices in China reached USD 4,845 per tonne in June 2025, according to IMARC Group price analysis, a level that makes dosage efficiency and batch consistency commercially material rather than purely technical questions.OutlookDemand from tile adhesive and dry-mix mortar production is expected to keep construction the dominant HPMC application, and the competitive gap between global majors and specialist producers is likely to narrow on documentation rather than on chemistry. Suppliers that publish verifiable certificate scopes, disclosure of viscosity bands and life-cycle data will be easier to qualify, and buyers are advised to re-check every supplier's current certificates and technical data before finalising a 2026 specification.

Alan Zhao

Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13785166166

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Top 10 HPMC for Tile Adhesive Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Construction Chemical Formulations News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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