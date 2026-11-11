Arlicia Bryles, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Builds A Real Estate Brokerage Rooted In Faith, Mentorship, & Service

OK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Co-Owner and Branch Broker of Ellum Realty Firm, Arlicia Bryles Leads a Team of Agents in Norman, Oklahoma While Remaining a Top Producer Committed to Developing People and Serving Her CommunityNorman, Oklahoma – Arlicia Bryles is the Co-Owner and Branch Broker of Ellum Realty Firm, where she leads a team of approximately 12 agents while continuing to perform as a top producer in a competitive market. With more than 12 years of experience in real estate, she has built her career around brokerage management, agent training, residential sales, and real estate investing. She also provides home staging services to help her clients' listings stand out. A licensed real estate broker, Arlicia is a national member of the National Association of Realtors. She serves on its national relief committee, supporting fellow agents affected by natural disasters.Before entering real estate, Arlicia spent years in corporate leadership at Walmart and Sam's Club, overseeing roughly 200 employees across seven departments. That experience sharpened her operational instincts and her ability to develop and lead people. She later carried those skills into building her own brokerage. Beyond her production numbers, she measures success by the growth of the agents she mentors. She views her role as branch broker as an extension of a broader mission to develop people and create opportunity. Her specialties span real estate, real estate investing, and brokerage management, and agent training remains a central part of her work. In addition to her real estate broker credential, she holds a CD Certification.Arlicia attributes her success to faith, resilience, consistency, and a commitment to serving others. Every challenge she has faced has strengthened her determination and taught her to keep moving forward, even when the path was not easy. She has learned the importance of remaining teachable, building meaningful relationships, and staying committed to the vision she believes God placed in her heart. For her, success is measured not only by accomplishments but by the lives she has impacted, the opportunities she has created, and the example she sets for her children and other women. She is convinced that success comes from doing the work, staying grounded in purpose, and refusing to allow setbacks to define the future. The best career advice she has received is never to quit what she sets out to do. In her experience, success is found in consistency, because those who keep showing up and doing the work discover endless opportunities.Her advice to young women entering real estate is to remain confident, committed, and willing to learn. She encourages them to build their businesses on integrity, genuine relationships, and exceptional service rather than comparing their journeys to anyone else's. Being consistent, finding strong mentors, understanding contracts and the business side of the industry, and asking questions are all part of her guidance. Challenges will come, but she urges newcomers not to let rejection or setbacks make them question their purpose. She advises them to stay focused and keep developing their skills, recognizing that success may not happen overnight. She reminds them to stay realistic, extend grace to themselves while learning, and treat authenticity as one of their greatest strengths, since discipline, resilience, faith, and a willingness to fail forward build a lasting career.Arlicia sees today's market, shaped by high interest rates, inflation, and affordability concerns, as the biggest challenge in her field, since it causes some buyers to hesitate. At the same time, it opens doors for buyers and investors willing to act despite uncertainty. It also rewards agents who focus on educating clients and adding tangible value, such as home staging, to stand out. Faith is central to who she is, and she strives to be a vessel for positive change in the lives of others. Integrity, service to her community, and setting a strong example for her children guide everything she does in her brokerage and her personal life.Her investment in the community is equally deep, with regular involvement in the Infant Crisis Center, back-to-school giveaways, and her regional food bank. Arlicia is also the author of Rooms of Resilience, a motivational book that reflects on navigating life's unexpected turns. Grounded in faith, she brings the same sense of purpose to her personal life that she brings to her brokerage. In recognition of her impact, she has been selected for feature in Influential Women 2026.From leading large retail teams to guiding a growing brokerage, Arlicia has consistently put people at the center of her work. She helps clients navigate a challenging market, invests in the agents who learn under her leadership, and serves families in her community. Her story of faith, resilience, and steady effort offers a practical model for women building careers of their own. Through her leadership, mentorship, and generosity, Arlicia Bryles continues to show that a real estate career can open doors for families, agents, and communities alike.Learn More about Arlicia Bryles:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Arlicia Bryles,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Arlicia Bryles, Acknowledged by Influential Women, Builds a Real Estate Brokerage Rooted in Faith, Mentorship, & Service News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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